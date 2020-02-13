Budapest-Bucharest night train, among 10 best sleeper trains in Europe

The Budapest to Bucharest night train has been included on a list of “10 of the best sleeper trains in Europe” put together by British publication The Guardian.
The list was compiled as “night train services are having a renaissance” following investment from operators, against a need to find alternatives to flying.
Keleti station in Budapest is the starting point of the train route connecting Hungary and Romania’s capitals. The Budapest trains station is noted for “its grand facade, high ceilings and sense of space and light.” Those who take the train can also spend the morning taking in the views of the Carpathian Mountains as the train doesn’t reach Gara de Nord station in Bucharest until lunchtime.
Prices for berths on the route start at GBP 45 and the sleeper arrangements are described as standard.
Other night trains included on the list link Stockholm to Narvik; Milan to Palermo; Paris to Rome; Nice to Moscow; Brussels to Vienna; Madrid to Lisbon; Zurich to Hamburg; Helsinki to Rovaniemi; and London Paddington to Penzance.
The list is available here.
The Austrian state railway carrier OBB will introduce a daily train connection linking Vienna to the northern Romania...
For a decade, Romania Insider has been your platform of choice for reliable information on all things Romania. We have always been proud of our ability to bring you bias-free reporting but this hasn't always been easy. We have been thinking about making some changes and can't imagine doing this without your feedback.
For this, we would appreciate it very much if we could borrow 2 minutes of your day to fill out this survey.
Thank you for reading Romania Insider!