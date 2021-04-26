Northern Romania: Bucovina Holocaust Memorial to be set up in Siret

The history museum in Siret, in northeastern Romania, will be refurbished and turned into the Holocaust Memorial of Bucovina, culture minister Bogdan Gheorghiu announced, Agerpres reported.

Gheorghiu visited the city last week alongside Israel’s ambassador to Romania David Saranga. The two visited the Jewish cemetery in Siret, regarded as the oldest in Eastern Europe. The cemetery, which has been included on the list of historical monuments in the country since 2015, has several hundred tombstones, the oldest dating back to 1560.

ℹ️ Siret a reprezentat unul dintre obiectivele din cadrul vizitei mele de la Suceava. Alături de E.S. Ambasadorul... Posted by Bogdan Gheorghiu on Friday, April 23, 2021

(Photo: Mircea Manole/ Inquam Photos)

