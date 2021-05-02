Profile picture for user irina.popescu0
Irina Marica
Senior Editor

Irina holds a BA in Journalism and has been part of the Romania-Insider.com team since its early days in 2011. She likes to keep the Romania-insider.com readers informed every day. Irina reports on various topics, on a wide range of areas such as politics, social or entertainment. She also writes travel or leisure articles, as well as interviews. She splits her time between Sinaia, her hometown, and Bucharest. Being born and raised in a mountain town, Irina loves spending time in nature, but she also likes to read, write, listen to music, travel, teach her dog new tricks and listen to other people’s stories (so don’t hesitate to contact her for an interview if you have an interesting story that you want to share with the Romania-insider.com readers). She dreams to visit Iceland one day and maybe get to see the Arctic Monkeys play live.  You can send her press releases or feedback on her stories by emailing [email protected]

 

Justice

Bucharest court rules first sentence for Holocaust denial in Romania

05 February 2021
A court in Bucharest sentenced former intelligence officer Vasile Zarnescu to 13 months in prison for Holocaust denial. The sentence is a premiere in Romania.

The sentence, which won't be enforced for two years depending on several surveillance terms, is not final and can be appealed, according to Agerpres. In case of non-compliance with the imposed measures and obligations and of committing new crimes during the supervision term, the court may decide to revoke the sentence's postponement.

The court's decision invokes several of Vasile Zarnescu's online articles and a book against the Holocaust. 

The sentence was welcomed by Alexandru Muraru, the government's special representative for the Promotion of Memory Policies, Combating Anti-Semitism and Xenophobia. According to Hotnews.ro, he said: "The first conviction in Romania for Holocaust denial is a strong message from the justice system, a firm urge to comply with the law; it is a test that the judiciary is finally passing, after many such cases investigated by the prosecutor's offices completed without any result. It is, at the same time, an important alarm signal to state institutions, that the phenomenon of anti-Semitism is present and that it must be firmly combated, with all existing institutional instruments."

[email protected]

(Photo source: Shutterstock)

Normal
Normal
 

