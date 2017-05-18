Bucharest’s Drumul Taberei metro line to start running in mid-2018

The metro line 5 connecting the Drumul Taberei area to Bucharest’s center will start running in July next year, said Marin Aldea, the general manager of the Bucharest metro operator Metrorex.

The project has been facing big delays and the line’s inauguration has been postponed many times. The company will use trains from the current fleet on line 5, some of them being older than 30 years.

Some of the metro stations on this line are close to completion, such as the Orizont, Favorit and Drumul Taberei 34 stations, according to Aldea. The first section of the Metro Line 5 will have almost 7 kilometers and ten stations, located between the Eroilor area and Raul Doamnei Street, in the Drumul Taberei neighborhood.

The work on the metro line 6, which will connect the Otopeni airport to Bucharest, will start by the end of this year, Aldea added. The line should be completed within 24 months after the work starts, according to the feasibility study.

