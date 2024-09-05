Bucharest’s UNFINISHED adds ice baths, garden mapping and bread tastings to 2024 edition

Ice baths with Tiberiu Ușeriu, bread tastings with Lara Schütz, mapping the Universitarilor House garden with Nicolas Triboi, and sound healing sessions with Awa Ly are just a few of the special activities awaiting participants at the 9th edition of UNFINISHED. From September 27-29, the House Of Ideas, the heritage greenhouse, and the 4000 sqm garden in the heart of Bucharest will transform into a hub for this event.

There will be experiences, conversations, installations, performances, wellness sessions, and more waiting for the 3,141 selected participants, the organizers said.

“This year’s theme is PRAXIS, focusing on connecting theory with practice, encouraging us to move from passive information receivers to active creators of our own learning experiences, and embracing the present moment with all its surprises," reads the press release.

To fully embrace this philosophy, UNFINISHED will introduce a No-Phone Zone this year - a space that encourages deep thinking and raw, unfiltered experiences. This means the House of Ideas will have no signal, pushing participants to connect with one another and be fully present.

According to the organizers, there are at least six must-try experiences at this year's UNFINISHED, namely Urban Planning Walk with Lior Steinberg, Bread Tasting with Lara Schütz, Sound Healing with Awa Ly, Morning Bootcamp with Tiberiu Ușeriu, Live Cartography with Nicolas Triboi, and Botanical Dyes with Adelina Toma.

Those who want to attend the festival must fill out the application here. A total of 3,141 participants will be selected this year.

The UNFINISHED festival is held under the high patronage of the European Parliament.

