Bucharest Music Film Festival returns for 12th edition after eight-year hiatus

The Bucharest Music Film Festival returns to George Enescu Square after an eight-year hiatus, with an edition that will include nine days of concerts, film screenings, and programs dedicated to children. The event is scheduled for September 14-22.

The 12th edition of the festival, organized by the Bucharest City Hall, marks 565 years since the first documented mention of the city, according to a press release from ARCUB.

The program will include live performances by national and international artists, symphony orchestras, interactive concerts and music workshops for children and parents, and film screenings.

Valentina Nafornița, one of the most talented sopranos of her generation, winner of the "Hariclea Darclee" International Singing Competition, the famous violinist Alexandru Tomescu, the National Radio Orchestra, Camerata Regală, and the George Enescu Philharmonic Choir will perform masterpieces of classical music on the festival stage, under the baton of important conductors such as Constantin Adrian Grigore, Cristian Spătaru, Iosif Prunner, and Octavian Lup.

They will be joined by other renowned names such as the legendary Mircea Baniciu and Ovidiu Lipan Țăndărică, Big Band Radio, conducted by conductor Simona Strungaru, Luiza Zan, Mădălina Pavăl Orchestra, George Miron & Vocal Group Acapella, Mihai-Ciprian Rogojan, Leyah, Valentin Șerban, and soprano Veronica Anușca in a series of shows featuring representative modern and contemporary creations.

The Bucharest Music Film Festival concerts are scheduled for 20:00, except for the programs dedicated to children on weekend days, which start at 10:00. Admission to all events is free.

The festival opens on Saturday, September 14, with an extraordinary concert by Camerata Regală, conducted by Constantin Adrian Grigore, and the George Enescu Philharmonic Choir, conducted by Iosif Prunner.

radu@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: ARCUB)