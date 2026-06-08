Bucharest to buy 179 new trolleybuses and trams with EU funding

The Bucharest City Hall plans to purchase 100 new trolleybuses and 79 modern trams using European Union funds under the 2021–2027 Bucharest-Ilfov Regional Programme. The investment is part of the capital's broader effort to modernize public transport and reduce pollution.

The City Hall said preparations for the procurement process are underway, with a series of technical meetings recently held with major manufacturers interested in participating in the future tenders. Representatives of Anadolu, Solaris, BMC, and Automatica Mobility attended discussions regarding the trolleybus procurement, while Astra, Bozankaya, Škoda, and Pesa took part in consultations on the tram contracts.

“We want to launch the tenders as soon as possible and attract as many bids as possible. That is why we are reviewing all the proposals received and clarifying technical aspects in advance, so that the procedures can be carried out more quickly and efficiently,” the City Hall said.

Potential suppliers will also be allowed to visit facilities operated by Bucharest's public transport company STB in order to familiarize themselves with the existing infrastructure and operating conditions for the future vehicles.

The new trolleybuses and trams are expected to feature air conditioning, ramps for passengers with reduced mobility, audio-video passenger information systems, video surveillance cameras, contactless ticket validators, USB charging ports, and modern safety and driver assistance systems.

The acquisition of the 79 trams is linked to two major infrastructure projects in the capital: the modernization of approximately 50 kilometers of tram tracks and the planned extension of the tram line in the Prelungirea Ghencea area.

irina.marica@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Facebook/Primăria Municipiului Bucureşti)