Romania’s Liberal Party ready to back government of technocrats with transparent majority

Romania’s Liberal Party (PNL) would support a possible technocratic government, the party's president and acting PM Ilie Bolojan told RFI.

The interim prime minister, however, sets some conditions: the incoming government should have transparent majority parliamentary support, at least for a defined period of time, and it should come with a ruling agenda that maintains the strategy of controlling state spending and reducing deficits.

“The sooner we have a government, the better for this country, and each of us has a responsibility to seek solutions for this," PM Bolojan said.

The statement came after Social Democrat leader Ilie Grineanu announced an imminent ruling majority that his party will make public after August 15.

Ilie Bolojan has repeatedly stressed that it is the Social Democrats’ responsibility to come up with a new government, after it joined the Alliance for Unity of Romanians (AUR) in the no-confidence motion against the government.

Nearly 90 days after the dismissal of the government on May 5 and two unsuccessful appointments made by president Nicusor Dan, there is no consensus for the future government team.

PSD leader Sorin Grindeanu will have more discussions with the President by the end of the week, according to sources in the party leadership consulted by HotNews. Sources expect a prime minister appointment to be made next month at the latest. The Social Democrats are working on forming a majority to support a possible single-party PSD government.

(Photo: Octav Ganea/ Inquam Photos)

iulian@romania-insider.com