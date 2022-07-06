Bucharest will upgrade its warning siren system, mayor says

Bucharest’s public warning siren system will be modernized, mayor Nicusor Dan said. According to him, only about half of the capital’s 300 emergency sirens are currently functional.

“This system, composed of 300 sirens and 6 alarm centres located in the capital’s districts, has not had significant investments for more than 30 years. Only 155 sirens and two centres are operational today, and most sirens can only be operated manually,” mayor Dan said.

The City Hall allocated RON 2.7 million (plus VAT) for this project. According to the plans announced by Nicusor Dan, all 300 sirens will be upgraded and 10 new control centres will be purchased.

“We will thus make a modern, integrated and centralized system, which can be operated at the touch of a button,” the mayor said.

(Photo source: Inquam Photos/Octav Ganea)