Social

Bucharest will upgrade its warning siren system, mayor says

06 July 2022
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Bucharest’s public warning siren system will be modernized, mayor Nicusor Dan said. According to him, only about half of the capital’s 300 emergency sirens are currently functional.

“This system, composed of 300 sirens and 6 alarm centres located in the capital’s districts, has not had significant investments for more than 30 years. Only 155 sirens and two centres are operational today, and most sirens can only be operated manually,” mayor Dan said.

The City Hall allocated RON 2.7 million (plus VAT) for this project. According to the plans announced by Nicusor Dan, all 300 sirens will be upgraded and 10 new control centres will be purchased.

“We will thus make a modern, integrated and centralized system, which can be operated at the touch of a button,” the mayor said.

irina.marica@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Inquam Photos/Octav Ganea)

Normal
Social

Bucharest will upgrade its warning siren system, mayor says

06 July 2022
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Bucharest’s public warning siren system will be modernized, mayor Nicusor Dan said. According to him, only about half of the capital’s 300 emergency sirens are currently functional.

“This system, composed of 300 sirens and 6 alarm centres located in the capital’s districts, has not had significant investments for more than 30 years. Only 155 sirens and two centres are operational today, and most sirens can only be operated manually,” mayor Dan said.

The City Hall allocated RON 2.7 million (plus VAT) for this project. According to the plans announced by Nicusor Dan, all 300 sirens will be upgraded and 10 new control centres will be purchased.

“We will thus make a modern, integrated and centralized system, which can be operated at the touch of a button,” the mayor said.

irina.marica@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Inquam Photos/Octav Ganea)

Normal
 

facebooktwitterlinkedin

1

Romania Insider Free Newsletters

Subscribe now

Editor's picks

06 July 2022
Entertainment
HBO Max removes most of its Romanian content as part of international restructuring
30 June 2022
Social
Over 90% of public hospitals in Romania do not have abortion procedures, journalist says
30 June 2022
Business
Romanian pension fund manager hit by scandal as police starts fraud investigation
28 June 2022
Environment
Romania starts issuing green registration plates for zero-emission cars
22 June 2022
Sports
Romanian swimmer David Popovici wins second gold medal at World Championships
21 June 2022
Sports
English-Romanian rower team wants to break the world record for crossing the Black Sea
20 June 2022
Sports
A new star is born: David Popovici becomes first Romanian male swimmer to win world championship
20 June 2022
Profiles & Interviews
The track to success: How Romanian David Popovici became the new star in world swimming