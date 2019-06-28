Bucharest’s main train station to undergo EUR 100 mln refurbishment

Bucharest’s Gara De Nord (Northern Railway Station), the main train station of the Romanian capital, will be refurbished with EU funds. The project, which requires an investment of over EUR 100 million, will kick off next month, local Stiri.tvr.ro reported.

The investment involves the replacement of rails, the construction of a modern parking for 400 cars, and the installation of a giant dome with electricity panels. Work is to be completed in 2022 and, during this period, some trains will be diverted to the Basarab and Herastrau stations.

CFR Infrastructura, the company managing the infrastructure on the Romanian railway network, already commissioned a feasibility study costing over EUR 3 million.

Representatives of CFR Infrastuctura told local Adevarul that the rehabilitation works would not affect passenger traffic.

Gara de Nord was built between 1868-1872, and the foundation stone was set on September 10, 1868 in the presence of Carol I of Romania. It was inaugurated on September 13, 1872 and, since then, it has been expanded in several stages. In 2004 the building was declared a historic monument.

[email protected]

(Photo source: Shutterstock)