Govt. hopes railway link to Bucharest airport will be completed ahead of deadline

The railway link between Bucharest’s Henri Coanda International Airport and the city’s main railway station (Gara de Nord) should be ready by the end of May 2020 since the funding of the project is assured and the contractor will receive all the necessary support, transport minister Răzvan Cuc said on June 11 at the ceremony for signing the contract, Economica.net reported. This would mean commissioning the project more than two months ahead of the contractual deadline.

The association formed by Deutsche Bahn’s subsidiary and local companies Arcada and ISPCF won the public tender for the project with an offer of RON 398 million (EUR 84 million), VAT excluded.

The work has to be completed within 14 months under the specifications of the contract, two months for the design, and 12 months for execution. However, Minister Cuc invited the contractor to speed up the design to no more than three weeks, since the blueprint is already drafted and all it needs is the permits from authorities. He said he trusts the constructors, who will enjoy special support from his ministry and from the prime minister’s advisor Gheorghe Popescu.

The link should be ready before 2020 UEFA European Football Championship as Bucharest hosts several matches of this competition.

