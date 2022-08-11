The Bucharest Symphony Orchestra plays three concerts in the BLACK SeaMPHONY music festival in Constanta

The first edition of the BLACK SeaMPHONY music festival will take place August 19-21, in Ovidiu Square, Constanta.

The public is invited to three evenings of music, featuring classical music with a pop-crossover and rock twist.

Guests include the Bucharest Symphony Orchestra, Irina Baianț, Alessandro Safina and Cătălin Oprițoiu.

August 19 – On the Wings of Music

On the first evening of the festival, the Bucharest Symphony Orchestra will be playing their renditions of famous American film soundtracks, alongside Irina Baianț, the well-known soprano, and composer and conductor Andrei Tudor.

The audience will be able to recognize soundtracks from famous films such as Star Wars, Titanic, Rocky, and Zorro.

August 20 - Notte Sotto le Stelle

On the second evening, together with the Bucharest Symphony Orchestra, the audience will be listening to the internationally acclaimed artist Alessandro Safina, who will perform Notte Sotto le Stelle, conducted by Francesco Rosa.

August 21 – Rock the Symphony

On the third evening, the Bucharest Symphony Orchestra will close the BLACK SeaMPHONY Festival with a dynamic concert featuring soloist Cătălin Oprițoiu, who will perform Antonio Vivaldi's Seasons, reorchestrated in a pop-rock version by Eduard Dabrowski, who will be this concert’s conducter. The artists will also be performing songs from the repertoire of The Beatles, Queen, Led Zeppelin, AC/DC, and more.

The event is organized by the Department of Culture, Education, Sport, and Tourism of the Municipality of Constanta, in partnership with the Philson Young Association.

Attendance is free of charge.

maia@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Elenaphotos | Dreamstime.com)