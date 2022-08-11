Fall in Love: Paolo Nutini to perform at festival in Mogoșoaia

This year’s edition of the music festival Fall in Love has a lineup that includes Paolo Nutini, performing in Romania for the first time, Suede, Years and Years, Mura Masa, and Jessie Ware.

The festival takes place between September 2 and September 4, on the domain of the Mogoșoaia Palace, in Mogoșoaia, north of Bucharest.

Scottish musician Paolo Nutini released this July his first album since 2017, Last Night in the Bittersweet. His debut album, These Streets (2006), peaked at number three on the UK Albums Chart. The following ones, Sunny Side Up (2009) and Caustic Love (2014), debuted at number one on the UK Albums Chart.

The festival’s lineup also includes Subcarpaţi, Arrested Development, Coma, DJ Hefe, CTC, Emil, Jurjak, Jiji Lazăr, Lemaitre, Macanache, Moonlight Breakfast, Roa, Vama, Viţa de vie, CAP, Cezar, Charlie, Dan Andrei, Kozo, Miss I, Praslesh, Priku, Rhadoo, Sit, Sublee, and Vizan.

(Photo: Christian Bertrand | Dreamstime.com)

