Bucharest Stock Market nears 250,000 investors mark despite fluctuations

The number of accounts opened with brokers at the Bucharest Stock Exchange increased by 9% in the first 3 months of this year, signaling Romanians' increasing appetite for investments.

At the end of March, approximately 245,000 investors were registered with the 31 brokerage houses registered as participants in the Bucharest Stock Exchange system, representing an increase of 8.79% compared to the last level reported at the end of 2024.

The dynamic accelerated since the relaunch in the summer of 2020 of the Fildelis program for issuing government securities for the population and went hand in hand with the growth of Romanians' financial wealth, according to Profit.ro.

Beyond direct investments through brokerage houses, Romanians have also increased their indirect participation in the stock market through investment funds. At the end of March, the net assets of open-end investment funds amounted to RON 27.9 billion (EUR 5.61 billion). The average portfolio value stands at approximately EUR 4,337.

At the same time, Romania’s stock market has been rocky since the first round of the now-cancelled presidential elections in November 2024. Back then, markets dropped after far-right pro-Russian candidate Calin Georgescu placed first.

A similar trend occurred after the first round of the do-over elections, when far-right politician George Simion, heir-apparent to Georgescu, secured first place with about 40% of votes.

Aside from the stock market, over 600,000 Romanians invest in cryptocurrencies, according to Horia Gustă, president of the Association of Fund Administrators (AAF).

(Photo source: BVB)