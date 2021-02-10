Bucharest Stock Exchange sets new records in January

The BET-TR index, which follows the evolution of the most traded companies on the Bucharest Stock Exchange, including their dividends, went up by 5.1% in January compared to December last year, announced Bucharest Stock Exchange (BVB).

Moreover, BET-TR closed the last trading session in January at a record level of 17,350 points, setting a new all-time high after breaking another high of 16,500 points at the end of December.

In the meantime, the BET-TR index has set new records in February, closing the trading session on Tuesday (February 9) close to 18,000 points.

The BET index, which follows the same companies (but without their dividends), is now very close to its all-time high set in July 2007 (10,800 points).

In January, the total value of transactions on the Bucharest Stock Exchange (for all the financial instruments) broke the RON 1 bn (EUR 200 million) threshold, recording a 6% increase versus January 2020.

BVB officials link hopes for further expansion to the Government's plans to list more companies.

"We are pleased with the recent decision of the Romanian Government to pave the way for the listing of minority stakes in companies in which the Romanian state is a shareholder. Resuming listings does not mean privatization, but transparency and access to finance, while the state can still retain the majority control in the companies from its portfolio," said Radu Hanga, BVB president.

[email protected]

(Photo source: Inquam Photos/Diana Oros)