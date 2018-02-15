Bucharest Stock Exchange almost doubles profit

Bucharest Stock Exchange group (BVB) recorded a net profit of RON 14.6 million (EUR 3.2 million) in 2017, up by 89% compared to the previous year.

The merger with the Sibiu exchange (Sibex) had a significant contribution to this result. Without taking into account the merger impact, BVB recorded a preliminary net profit of RON 9.9 million (EUR 2.17 million), up by 32% versus 2016, according to the company’s preliminary financial report.

The group’s operating revenues increased by 21% last year, to RON 38 million (EUR 8.32 million) as a result of higher trading volumes and increased activity on the primary market, both in terms of share and bond issues.

“The Bucharest Stock Exchange had one of the most dynamic years in its history in 2017, marked by the listing of four new private companies on the main market of the BVB and by the effervescence in the corporate bond segment,” reads the group’s report.

The total trading value on all of BVB’s markets reached over EUR 3 billion in 2017, up by 24% over the previous year.

The Bucharest Stock Exchange is controlled by local institutional investors and brokerage firms while several foreign investors hold some 15% of its shares.

