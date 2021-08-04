Profile picture for user andreich
Andrei Chirileasa
Editor-in-Chief

Andrei studied finance at the Bucharest Academy of Economic Studies and started his journalism career in 2004 with Ziarul Financiar, the leading financial newspaper in Romania, where he worked for ten years, the last six of which as editor of the capital markets section. He joined the Romania-Insider.com team in 2014 as editor and became Editor-in-Chief in 2016. He currently oversees the daily content published on Romania-Insider.com and likes to stay up to date with everything relevant in business, politics, and life in Romania. Andrei lives with his family in the countryside in Northern Romania, where he built their own house. In his free time, he studies horticulture and tends to his family’s garden. He enjoys foraging in the woods and long walks on the hills and valleys around his village. Email him for story ideas and interviews at [email protected] 

 

andreich
Submitted by andreich on Thu, 04/08/2021 - 14:29
Capital markets powered by BSE

The Capital Markets News section is sponsored by the Bucharest Stock Exchange 

BVB
 

Bucharest Stock Exchange partners with local IT industry association to draw more tech companies

08 April 2021
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

The Bucharest Stock Exchange (BVB) and the Employers’ Association of the Software and Services Industry (ANIS) signed a memorandum of understanding to promote the capital markets financing opportunities to the Romanian IT companies.

“The Bucharest Stock Exchange is the main financing channel for the Romanian entrepreneurs and our objective is to support the development of the local companies. The IT sector is essential for the Romanian economy and it had tremendous growth in the last years. We want a better representation of this sector on the stock exchange and to facilitate the access of our investors to companies with a technology background. The partnership with ANIS is a very meaningful step in this direction,” said BVB chairman Radu Hanga.

"The market’s evolution in the last years shows a very high level of interest from investors towards companies with high growth potential and, certainly, the IT sector is among the most attractive. We are positive that the partnership with ANIS will help us identify the entrepreneurs and the companies that can make good use of this available capital and contribute in this manner to the general development of the Romanian business environment,” added BVB CEO Adrian Tanase.

Several local tech companies have listed their shares on the Bucharest Stock Exchange in recent years, drawing high interest from local investors. The biggest is Bittnet Systems (BNET), which has reached a market capitalization of RON 169 mln (EUR 34 mln). Bittnet has used the capital market to raise funds through equity and bond sales and finance its expansion by taking over local and international IT firms. The group is currently the only IT company listed on the BVB’s main market and its shares were recently included in the FTSE Russell indices.

Life is Hard (LIH), another local IT company that is listed on the BVB’s AeRO market, recently announced plans to start a similar development strategy as Bittnet’s, based on takeovers financed through the capital market.

Two other IT companies – cybersecurity firm Safetech Innovations (SAFE) and mobile games developer Firebyte Games (FRB) - listed their shares on the Bucharest Stock Exchange recently bringing significant gains to their early investors.

The Bucharest Stock Exchange also signed a cooperation agreement with local equity crowdfunding platform SeedBlink, aiming to draw the successful startups financed through SeedBlink to list their shares on BVB for further development.

[email protected]

(Photo source: Dreamstime.com)

Read next

Profile picture for user andreich
Andrei Chirileasa
Editor-in-Chief

Andrei studied finance at the Bucharest Academy of Economic Studies and started his journalism career in 2004 with Ziarul Financiar, the leading financial newspaper in Romania, where he worked for ten years, the last six of which as editor of the capital markets section. He joined the Romania-Insider.com team in 2014 as editor and became Editor-in-Chief in 2016. He currently oversees the daily content published on Romania-Insider.com and likes to stay up to date with everything relevant in business, politics, and life in Romania. Andrei lives with his family in the countryside in Northern Romania, where he built their own house. In his free time, he studies horticulture and tends to his family’s garden. He enjoys foraging in the woods and long walks on the hills and valleys around his village. Email him for story ideas and interviews at [email protected] 

 

andreich
Submitted by andreich on Wed, 03/10/2021 - 16:10
10 March 2021
RI +
Private placements and new listings, an easy way to earn top profits on the Bucharest Stock Exchange
Normal
Profile picture for user andreich
Andrei Chirileasa
Editor-in-Chief

Andrei studied finance at the Bucharest Academy of Economic Studies and started his journalism career in 2004 with Ziarul Financiar, the leading financial newspaper in Romania, where he worked for ten years, the last six of which as editor of the capital markets section. He joined the Romania-Insider.com team in 2014 as editor and became Editor-in-Chief in 2016. He currently oversees the daily content published on Romania-Insider.com and likes to stay up to date with everything relevant in business, politics, and life in Romania. Andrei lives with his family in the countryside in Northern Romania, where he built their own house. In his free time, he studies horticulture and tends to his family’s garden. He enjoys foraging in the woods and long walks on the hills and valleys around his village. Email him for story ideas and interviews at [email protected] 

 

andreich
Submitted by andreich on Thu, 04/08/2021 - 14:29
Capital markets powered by BSE

The Capital Markets News section is sponsored by the Bucharest Stock Exchange 

BVB
 

Bucharest Stock Exchange partners with local IT industry association to draw more tech companies

08 April 2021
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

The Bucharest Stock Exchange (BVB) and the Employers’ Association of the Software and Services Industry (ANIS) signed a memorandum of understanding to promote the capital markets financing opportunities to the Romanian IT companies.

“The Bucharest Stock Exchange is the main financing channel for the Romanian entrepreneurs and our objective is to support the development of the local companies. The IT sector is essential for the Romanian economy and it had tremendous growth in the last years. We want a better representation of this sector on the stock exchange and to facilitate the access of our investors to companies with a technology background. The partnership with ANIS is a very meaningful step in this direction,” said BVB chairman Radu Hanga.

"The market’s evolution in the last years shows a very high level of interest from investors towards companies with high growth potential and, certainly, the IT sector is among the most attractive. We are positive that the partnership with ANIS will help us identify the entrepreneurs and the companies that can make good use of this available capital and contribute in this manner to the general development of the Romanian business environment,” added BVB CEO Adrian Tanase.

Several local tech companies have listed their shares on the Bucharest Stock Exchange in recent years, drawing high interest from local investors. The biggest is Bittnet Systems (BNET), which has reached a market capitalization of RON 169 mln (EUR 34 mln). Bittnet has used the capital market to raise funds through equity and bond sales and finance its expansion by taking over local and international IT firms. The group is currently the only IT company listed on the BVB’s main market and its shares were recently included in the FTSE Russell indices.

Life is Hard (LIH), another local IT company that is listed on the BVB’s AeRO market, recently announced plans to start a similar development strategy as Bittnet’s, based on takeovers financed through the capital market.

Two other IT companies – cybersecurity firm Safetech Innovations (SAFE) and mobile games developer Firebyte Games (FRB) - listed their shares on the Bucharest Stock Exchange recently bringing significant gains to their early investors.

The Bucharest Stock Exchange also signed a cooperation agreement with local equity crowdfunding platform SeedBlink, aiming to draw the successful startups financed through SeedBlink to list their shares on BVB for further development.

[email protected]

(Photo source: Dreamstime.com)

Read next

Profile picture for user andreich
Andrei Chirileasa
Editor-in-Chief

Andrei studied finance at the Bucharest Academy of Economic Studies and started his journalism career in 2004 with Ziarul Financiar, the leading financial newspaper in Romania, where he worked for ten years, the last six of which as editor of the capital markets section. He joined the Romania-Insider.com team in 2014 as editor and became Editor-in-Chief in 2016. He currently oversees the daily content published on Romania-Insider.com and likes to stay up to date with everything relevant in business, politics, and life in Romania. Andrei lives with his family in the countryside in Northern Romania, where he built their own house. In his free time, he studies horticulture and tends to his family’s garden. He enjoys foraging in the woods and long walks on the hills and valleys around his village. Email him for story ideas and interviews at [email protected] 

 

andreich
Submitted by andreich on Wed, 03/10/2021 - 16:10
10 March 2021
RI +
Private placements and new listings, an easy way to earn top profits on the Bucharest Stock Exchange
Normal
 

Romania Insider Free Newsletters

Subscribe now

Editor's picks

06 April 2021
Capital markets powered by BSE
Firebyte Games more than doubles early investors’ money on the first day of trading on BVB
05 April 2021
RI +
Two young Romanians leave the big city to pursue their dream of becoming organic farmers in a small village
31 March 2021
RI +
Monthly Wrap-up March 2021: Restrictions return as third wave hits Romania
26 March 2021
Capital markets powered by BSE
Romanian-born software robot developer UiPath files for IPO on the New York Stock Exchange
25 March 2021
RI +
Georgi Bonev, Lenovo: I could say that in Bucharest I lived some of the best feelings in this world
22 March 2021
RI +
A family for the most vulnerable: FARA founder Jane Nicholson on 30 years in Romania and what matters in the foundation’s work
17 March 2021
Business
Romania loses EUR 1.17 bln in 2020 as fewer foreign tourists visit the country amid COVID-19 pandemic
18 March 2021
RI +
How many tractors in Romania and what’s the size of the local agriculture equipment market?