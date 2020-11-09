Photo gallery

Bucharest’s railway connection to the airport, 97% completed

The new railway line connecting Bucharest to the Henri Coanda International Airport in Otopeni is 97% completed, the railway infrastructure company CFR Infrastructura announced in a Facebook post.

The new railway line, which is almost 3 kilometers long has been installed. This segment, which connects the existing railway network to the new railway terminal at the Henri Coanda Airport, has been built from scratch. The project includes a viaduct of 1.52 kilometers that passes over the DN1 national road, one of the busiest roads in Romania.

Once completed, this railway segment will allow a direct train link between Bucharest’s main railway station (Gara de Nord) and the airport. This railway link was one of the requirements Bucharest had to meet to host EURO 2020 matches.

The project has a total value of RON 398 mln (EUR 82.4 mln), and was mainly financed with EU funds. Arcada Company, Wiebe and Alstom are the contractors for this project.

(Photo source: CFR Infrastructura Facebook page / Photos by Oana Branzan)