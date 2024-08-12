Bucharest receives over 760,000 tourists in first part of 2024

The number of tourist arrivals in Bucharest during the first five months of 2024 reached 764,573, with the highest number of arrivals recorded in May (173,805) and the lowest in January (121,772), according to data from the National Institute of Statistics, as reported by Agerpres.

The majority of these arrivals, 642,317 (84% of the total), were in hotels, followed by apartments and rental rooms, which accounted for 98,838 arrivals (13% of the total). There were a total of 1,535,845 nights spent by tourists from January to May 2024, with the most being in May (347,858) and the fewest in January (246,394).

The occupancy rate of accommodation places varied during this period, ranging from 33.9% in January to 48.8% in May 2024. At the national level, tourist accommodation structures (including apartments and rental rooms) registered 4,455,900 arrivals and 8,485,700 overnight stays in the first five months of this year.

Last month, Romanian economy, entrepreneurship, and tourism minister Radu Oprea announced that the number of foreign tourists visiting the country has increased by 12.4% compared to the January-May last year. Most tourists were from Italy, Germany, and France, he said. The Government conducted tourism promotion campaigns in all three countries mentioned by the minister.

(Photo source: LCVA | Dreamstime.com)