Number of foreign tourists to Romania increased by 12.4%, minister says

17 July 2024

Romanian economy, entrepreneurship, and tourism minister Radu Oprea announced that the number of foreign tourists visiting the country has increased by 12.4% compared to the January-May last year. Most tourists were from Italy, Germany, and France, he said.

The government conducted tourism promotion campaigns in all three countries mentioned by the minister.

Oprea also mentioned that the amount of money spent by foreign tourists in Romania has increased by over RON 1 billion, or 8%. However, there remains a disparity between what Romanian tourists spend abroad and what foreign tourists spend in Romania, according to News.ro.

The official said that campaigns promoting tourism in Romania will continue in cities like London and the United Kingdom. He mentioned that the purpose of these campaigns is to raise awareness of Romania's potential as a tourist destination. 

Minister Radu Oprea also noted that according to statistics, the number of foreign tourists coming to Romania for leisure is greater than those coming for business.

The Ministry of Economy, Entrepreneurship, and Tourism oversaw an outdoor promotion campaign for Romania in Hamburg, Berlin, Munich, and Frankfurt during the just-concluded European Football Championship. Images encouraging tourists to come to Romania were plastered on 625 taxis in the abovementioned cities. 

radu@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Rosshelen | Dreamstime.com)

