Bucharest Police to receive 100 drug detection devices to combat drug trafficking and use

Bucharest’s Police will be equipped with 100 state-of-the-art drug detection devices as part of a new initiative by the Capital City Hall, mayor Nicușor Dan announced. The acquisition has been completed, and the first 50 units have already been delivered to the authorities.

According to mayor Dan, the devices, equipped with cutting-edge technology, can detect at least eight different substances and analyze a sample in no more than 10 minutes.

They will accurately record and store data, including the date, time, detected substance, and the name of the person tested.

In June, the Bucharest City Hall published the tender on the SEAP portal for the purchase of 100 drug testing devices, according to Euronews Romania. The General Council approved in September 2023 the allocation of RON 2 million for this acquisition.

(Photo source: Andrey Popov/Dreamstime.com)