Society

Bucharest Police to receive 100 drug detection devices to combat drug trafficking and use

24 December 2024

Like this article? Share it with your friends!

Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Bucharest’s Police will be equipped with 100 state-of-the-art drug detection devices as part of a new initiative by the Capital City Hall, mayor Nicușor Dan announced. The acquisition has been completed, and the first 50 units have already been delivered to the authorities.

According to mayor Dan, the devices, equipped with cutting-edge technology, can detect at least eight different substances and analyze a sample in no more than 10 minutes. 

They will accurately record and store data, including the date, time, detected substance, and the name of the person tested.

In June, the Bucharest City Hall published the tender on the SEAP portal for the purchase of 100 drug testing devices, according to Euronews Romania. The General Council approved in September 2023 the allocation of RON 2 million for this acquisition.

irina.marica@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Andrey Popov/Dreamstime.com)

Normal
Society

Bucharest Police to receive 100 drug detection devices to combat drug trafficking and use

24 December 2024

Like this article? Share it with your friends!

Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Bucharest’s Police will be equipped with 100 state-of-the-art drug detection devices as part of a new initiative by the Capital City Hall, mayor Nicușor Dan announced. The acquisition has been completed, and the first 50 units have already been delivered to the authorities.

According to mayor Dan, the devices, equipped with cutting-edge technology, can detect at least eight different substances and analyze a sample in no more than 10 minutes. 

They will accurately record and store data, including the date, time, detected substance, and the name of the person tested.

In June, the Bucharest City Hall published the tender on the SEAP portal for the purchase of 100 drug testing devices, according to Euronews Romania. The General Council approved in September 2023 the allocation of RON 2 million for this acquisition.

irina.marica@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Andrey Popov/Dreamstime.com)

Normal

Romania Insider Free Newsletters

Subscribe now

Editor's picks

24 December 2024
Events
Live concerts and multimedia shows at New Year’s Eve event in Bucharest’s Titan Park
24 December 2024
Transport
Romania opens new segment of much-awaited Moldova highway
24 December 2024
Society
Detainees in Romania to work on road construction sites under social inclusion initiative
24 December 2024
Politics
Romanian lawmakers endorse new government seen differently by investors and the electorate
24 December 2024
Politics
Bucharest mayor reaffirms presidential candidacy, advocates for change in Romanian politics
23 December 2024
Politics
New Romanian government issues ambitious governance program focused on reducing expenses
23 December 2024
Macro
EC disburses EUR 37 mln to Romania as part of its second Recovery Facility payment request 
23 December 2024
Macro
Romania issued EUR 1.3 bln in state aid between 2019-2023, most to foreign companies