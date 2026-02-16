Bucharest to host Paralympic Sports Gala this month

Bucharest will host the first edition of the Paralympic Sports Gala on February 25, bringing together international leaders of the Paralympic movement and prominent figures from Romanian sport. The event is organised by the National Paralympic Committee of Romania and aims to offer institutional recognition to excellence.

Nominees come from a range of sporting disciplines and have recorded notable results on international stages, underscoring the performance level of Romanian Paralympic sport, according to the press release.

Awards will be presented in several categories, including Paralympic Hope of the Year (with Alexandru-Mihai Părăușanu, Darius Dumitru, and David-Alexandru Areșan as nominees), Paralympic Athlete of the Year (nominees - Petre Prundaru, Florin-Alexandru Bologa, Octavian-Vasile Tucaliuc, Eneea-Dacian Makszin-Roman, and Bobi Simion), and Paralympic Sportswoman of the Year (nominees- Tabita Vulturar, Ioana-Monica Glijin, Anda-Valentina Arghir, Camelia-Ioana-Roxana Ciripan, and Gabriela Constantin).

“This Gala is not about exceptions, but about the normality of excellence. The fact that Paralympic athletes, international leaders, top coaches, journalists, and personalities of Romanian sport meet on the same stage sends a clear message: performance does not have labels, but standards,” said Carol-Eduard Novák, president of the National Paralympic Committee of Romania.

The ceremony will be hosted by Andi Moisescu and Anda Arghir, a national para-archery champion and one of the voices of the new generation of Paralympic athletes, with potential qualification for the Paralympic Games.

Winners will receive an original artistic trophy created by Romanian-Hungarian sculptor Zoltán Sárpátki. Cast in bronze, the micro-sculpture depicts ascending human silhouettes intersected by the three Agitos, the symbol of the international Paralympic movement, integrated as elements of strength, motion, and transformation.

(Photo source: press release)