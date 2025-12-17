Sports

Romanian Paralympic champion wins gold medal at 2025 IBSA Judo Grand Prix

17 December 2025

Alexandru Bologa, Paralympic champion and world leader in the J1 –70 kg category, won the gold medal at the 2025 IBSA Judo Grand Prix for the visually impaired, held in Brazil’s São Paulo. 

This year, Bologa became world champion, European champion, and winner of several IBSA Grand Prix events.

Arriving in Brazil as the world leader, he benefited from an open first round; however, from the quarterfinals onward, he faced tough opponents, according to News.ro. The road to gold pitted Bologa against Brazil’s Deyverson De Souza, South Africa’s Ndyebo Lamani, and Argentina’s Eduardo Gauto. 

The final against Gauto was a match of strength and precision. After an initial attack, Alex Bologa permanently controlled the rhythm of the bout, managing to finish decisively and secure the world gold. 

At the same competition, Romania’s Daniel Vargoczki achieved a valuable 5th place in the J2 –81 kg category, accumulating important points toward qualification for Los Angeles 2028.

radu@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Comitetul National Paralimpic, Romania on Facebook)

Tags
Positive Romania
Normal
Sports

