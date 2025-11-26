Gala concert in Rome opens Romania-Italy Cultural Year 2026 on National Day

The Bucharest National Opera will open the Romania–Italy Cultural Year 2026 with a gala concert in Rome on December 1, Romania’s National Day. The event, hosted at the prestigious Teatro dell’Opera di Roma, is organized by the Romanian Embassy in Italy in partnership with the Bucharest National Opera and supported by Romania’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Ministry of Culture.

Soprano Anita Hartig, mezzo-soprano Ruxandra Donose, and tenor Ștefan Pop will perform alongside the Bucharest National Opera Orchestra, conducted by Daniel Jinga.

The program includes major works from both Romanian and Italian repertoire, featuring arias, duets, orchestral selections, and pieces chosen to highlight the artistic strengths of the three soloists, according to the press release.

“The Romania–Italy Cultural Year 2026, organized under the High Patronage of His Excellency Nicușor Dan, President of Romania, and His Excellency Sergio Mattarella, President of the Italian Republic, will present an extensive program of events designed to celebrate the special ties between our countries and to honor the shared cultural heritage that unites us,” said Romanian ambassador Gabriela Dancău.

“In the coming months, we will celebrate in Italy the beauty and depth of the Romanian spirit through art and sculpture exhibitions, exceptional film screenings, archaeology exhibitions that will bring ancient vestiges back to life, grand concerts and theatre performances filled with emotion and sensitivity - events that are part of the Romania–Italy Cultural Year 2026 program,” she added.

Teatro dell’Opera di Roma, one of Italy’s most renowned opera institutions, offers the event significant international visibility due to its reputation and history within the cultural life of Rome. Opera director Daniel Jinga said that performing in Rome on December 1 represents an opportunity to present Romanian culture in a respected international setting and to strengthen long-term artistic collaboration between Romania and Italy.

The Rome concert opens a wider program of exchanges planned for 2026. The next event will take place on December 3 at La Scala in Milan, where Romanian soprano Iulia Isaev and baritone Alexandru Constantin, accompanied by pianist Liana Mareș, will present a recital in the Ridotto dei Palchi “Arturo Toscanini” hall.

(Photo source: press release)