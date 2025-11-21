Events

Alexandra Ușurelu to perform Christmas charity concert in Bucharest

21 November 2025

Romanian singer Alexandra Ușurelu will perform a Christmas Charity Concert on Thursday, December 18, at the Ibis Bucharest Politehnica Hotel. The event will raise funds to support the education of 100 children with severe illnesses through the Păsări Association. 

According to the organizers, each ticket purchased will contribute directly to this cause.

Alexandra Ușurelu, known for her warm voice and distinctive stage presence, has become one of Romania’s most acclaimed independent artists, performing sold-out shows including at the National Theatre in Bucharest. Her music blends folk and pop influences and is appreciated for its emotional depth and meaningful lyrics.

All proceeds from the concert will go to the Păsări Association. Explorer Vlad Pop, the only person in history to complete all three editions of the 6633 Arctic Ultra to support the education of children with cancer, autism, and Down syndrome in Romania, will also attend the event.

Attendance requires a minimum donation of RON 100, which can be made at the entrance. Reservations are required due to limited seating.

Further details can be found here.

irina.marica@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Păsări Association)

