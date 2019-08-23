Bucharest municipality begins reconstruction works in central area

Two buildings from the historical center of Bucharest, located on Lipscani street at number 70 and 75, will be demolished and rebuilt with the preservation of the original architecture, according to draft decisions on the agenda of the August 27 meeting of the Bucharest General Council, G4media.ro reported. The investments are estimated at RON 4.7 million (EUR 1 mln).

In addition to the two renovated buildings, which are owned by the Romanian state, the City Hall will begin consolidating or modernizing the facades of other buildings in the historical center, the most visited tourist area in Bucharest.

Two other projects on the City Council’s agenda provide for the consolidation of the building located on Bărătiei street at no. 50 (the value of the investment being RON 2 mln) and that of the building located on Mătăsari street no. 44 (the value of the investment being RON 2.1 mln). Altogether, these two consolidation projects amount to EUR 0.86 mln.

The City Council will also be asked to approve the temporary transfer into municipality ownership of several buildings that need consolidation since they involve seismic risk.

(Photo source: Shutterstock)