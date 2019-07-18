Bucharest City Hall plans to consolidate 200 high seismic risk buildings by end of 2020

The City Hall of Bucharest (PMB) plans to consolidate 200 high seismic risk buildings by the end of next year, Economica.net reported. PMB needs to consolidate a total of 349 high seismic risk buildings, while 430 buildings need repair works to their facades.

This June, PMB finished consolidated a building in the Old Town, located at 10 Blănari St. The works were finished in a record nine months, Bucharest mayor Gabriela Firea said.

At the same time, the works on the block of flats at 14 Biserica Enei St. are 55% completed, the mayor said. The five-storey building is among the first ones included in the City Hall’s consolidation program. It was built in 1936 and it was included on the list of high seismic risk buildings in 1993. Last year, the 28 families living there agreed to have the consolidation works performed and relocated to residences that PMB offered them. Almost RON 7 million (EUR 1.47 million) were allotted for the consolidation of this building.

Furthermore, repair works started at the Rosenthal building, a historical monument on Calea Victoriei. The building was erected in 1938, on the plans of Radu Dudescu, at the time the chief architect of the National Bank of Romania (BNR). The construction cost 35 million lei. For 30 years it hosted the Savings & Loans House of the BNR employees. Beginning with 1968, it housed the HQ of the Romanian Foreign Trade Bank. After 1999, it was left to decay. PMB obtained the rights to administer the entire building, labeled as second-class seismic risk, only in 2017.

(Photo: pmb.ro)