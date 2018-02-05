Bucharest mayor wants two area hospitals in city’s districts

Bucharest mayor Gabriela Firea announced that the local authorities would build two area hospitals in the city’s 3rd and 6th Districts. The two hospitals will have about 300 beds and will cost about EUR 60 million each, local News.ro reported.

Firea said that public-private partnership will be signed for financing these projects, if the municipality can’t cover the whole costs.

The Bucharest mayor also said that she hasn’t given up the project of building a metropolitan hospital, the biggest in Bucharest, with 2,000 beds and all of the important medical specialties. The project has been blocked after the opposition’s representatives in Bucharest’s General Council voted against the proposal to allot a current base of the Bucharest public transport company – RATB as a location for this hospital. Firea said she believed the opposition’s council members would change their vote in the February meeting.

