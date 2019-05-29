Half of Bucharest left without hot water

Bucharest mayor Gabriela Firea said that power and heating generation company Elcen, controlled by the Government, stopped hot water deliveries in three of the capital’s six districts (2nd, 3rd, and 4th), without notifying the municipality’s heating distribution operator Radet, local Hotnews.ro reported.

The Bucharest municipality was supposed to pay RON 150 million (EUR 30 million) to heat supplier Elcen by May 8 to prevent disruptions in hot water distribution in the city. Elcen, currently under insolvency, is in the process of transferring its assets to the municipality’s own company.

On April 17, the operator of the heating system in Bucharest, Radet went bankrupt, but mayor Gabriela Firea assured that a municipality company will take over Radet’s network and activity, and upgrade the whole system.

(Photo source: Facebook/Gabriela Firea)