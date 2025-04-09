Bucharest’s main airport to expand with new passenger terminal

The National Company Bucharest Airports (CNAB) has launched a tender for the design of a new terminal at Henri Coandă Airport, Bucharest’s main one, with the estimated project value reaching nearly EUR 40 million. According to the announcement quoted by Agerpres, this is the largest and most complex airport infrastructure project in Romania, aimed at accommodating future passenger traffic up to the year 2040.

The tender seeks the selection of a contractor to provide services for studies, concept development, technical design, and technical assistance during the execution of works for the necessary infrastructure.

The new terminal, expected to cover an area of approximately 176,000 square meters, will handle up to 30 million passengers annually by 2040, with the capacity to process 6,500 passengers per hour during peak times.

The vision for the new infrastructure includes creating a smart, efficient airport that incorporates advanced technologies such as artificial intelligence (AI), the Internet of Things (IoT), and modern building management systems (BMS), according to the CNAB press release. The project also includes optimized passenger flows, enhanced safety and security, and high levels of comfort and convenience, with spaces for shopping, dining, and relaxation.

The terminal will be modular in design, allowing for phased operational openings, and will meet the highest standards for both Schengen and Non-Schengen traffic, the same source said. It will include spacious arrival and departure areas, as well as transit zones for passenger transfers.

The new terminal will also feature modern systems for baggage handling, security checks, and passenger information.

The project also includes the construction of new aircraft parking stands, boarding bridges, control towers, fire stations, administrative buildings, wastewater treatment plants, and parking facilities for passengers. A network of access roads, including underground passages, will link the current terminal to the new one. Modern taxi and public transportation stations, along with special areas for buses, will help prevent traffic congestion around the airport.

The project’s estimated design and technical assistance services are valued at approximately EUR 40 million, with bids due by June 16.

In the next stages, the strategic program will expand to include a multimodal cargo platform and a high-tech industrial park to support air transport activities.

