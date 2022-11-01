Bucharest mayor unveils first integrated ticket covering surface-level transportation

Bucharest mayor Nicusor Dan recently unveiled the first fully integrated digital ticket, which combines access to urban railway services and all other local transportation services, excluding the underground metro. The ticket, however, is only available on the Gara de Nord-Otopeni line.

The ticket, a first for the capital, can already be purchased through the 24Pay mobile app. Monthly, 6-month, or yearly subscriptions are also available.

“Integrated subscriptions can be purchased for surface-level trips by bus, trolleybus, tram, and train lines in the Bucharest-Ilfov metropolitan area, on the Gara de Nord-Otopeni line,” said mayor Nicusor Dan in a post on social media.

The mayor also thanked local transportation services for their cooperation and the success of the initiative.

Earlier this year, Bucharest City Hall announced the introduction of a one-day ticket that combines Bucharest’s airport train service, subway, and overground public transport.

(Photo source: Nicusor Dan on Facebook)