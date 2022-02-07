Bucharest mayor announces combined ticket for airport train, subway & overground public transport

Combined tickets for Bucharest’s airport train service, subway and overground public transport will be introduced on February 15, mayor Nicusor Dan announced. According to him, a one-day ticket will cost RON 20.

“Following the discussions between the Bucharest City Hall, the Ministry of Transport and Metrorex, we will have combined tickets and season tickets for the Gara de Nord - Otopeni train line, the subway and the overground public transport starting February 15,” the Bucharest mayor said in a Facebook post.

“It is a small step towards the metropolitan train concept, as part of the public transport in the Bucharest - Ilfov area,” he added.

According to mayor Dan, tourists arriving at Otopeni Airport will be able to buy a one-day ticket for RON 20 or a three-day ticket for RON 40, which will give them full access to the train connection to Bucharest’s Gara de Nord, the subway and the overground public transport.

At the same time, one-month, six-month or one-year season tickets will be available for residents of Bucharest or Ilfov county who commute daily to or from Mogosoaia and Otopeni (including Otopeni Airport employees).

The railway link between Bucharest’s Gara de Nord train station and Henri Coanda Airport (Otopeni Airport) became operational in December 2020.

(Photo source: Facebook/CFR Calatori)