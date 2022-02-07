Profile picture for user irina.popescu0
Irina Marica
Senior Editor

Irina holds a BA in Journalism and has been part of the Romania-Insider.com team since its early days in 2011. She likes to keep the Romania-insider.com readers informed every day. Irina reports on various topics, on a wide range of areas such as politics, social or entertainment. She also writes travel or leisure articles, as well as interviews. She splits her time between Sinaia, her hometown, and Bucharest. Being born and raised in a mountain town, Irina loves spending time in nature, but she also likes to read, write, listen to music, travel, teach her dog new tricks and listen to other people’s stories (so don’t hesitate to contact her for an interview if you have an interesting story that you want to share with the Romania-insider.com readers). She dreams to visit Iceland one day and maybe get to see the Arctic Monkeys play live.  You can send her press releases or feedback on her stories by emailing irina.marica@romania-insider.com.

 

irina.popescu0
Submitted by irina.popescu0 on Mon, 02/07/2022 - 12:07
Social

Bucharest mayor announces combined ticket for airport train, subway & overground public transport

07 February 2022
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Combined tickets for Bucharest’s airport train service, subway and overground public transport will be introduced on February 15, mayor Nicusor Dan announced. According to him, a one-day ticket will cost RON 20.

“Following the discussions between the Bucharest City Hall, the Ministry of Transport and Metrorex, we will have combined tickets and season tickets for the Gara de Nord - Otopeni train line, the subway and the overground public transport starting February 15,” the Bucharest mayor said in a Facebook post.

“It is a small step towards the metropolitan train concept, as part of the public transport in the Bucharest - Ilfov area,” he added.

According to mayor Dan, tourists arriving at Otopeni Airport will be able to buy a one-day ticket for RON 20 or a three-day ticket for RON 40, which will give them full access to the train connection to Bucharest’s Gara de Nord, the subway and the overground public transport.

At the same time, one-month, six-month or one-year season tickets will be available for residents of Bucharest or Ilfov county who commute daily to or from Mogosoaia and Otopeni (including Otopeni Airport employees).

The railway link between Bucharest’s Gara de Nord train station and Henri Coanda Airport (Otopeni Airport) became operational in December 2020.

irina.marica@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Facebook/CFR Calatori)

Read next

Profile picture for user irina.popescu0
Irina Marica
Senior Editor

Irina holds a BA in Journalism and has been part of the Romania-Insider.com team since its early days in 2011. She likes to keep the Romania-insider.com readers informed every day. Irina reports on various topics, on a wide range of areas such as politics, social or entertainment. She also writes travel or leisure articles, as well as interviews. She splits her time between Sinaia, her hometown, and Bucharest. Being born and raised in a mountain town, Irina loves spending time in nature, but she also likes to read, write, listen to music, travel, teach her dog new tricks and listen to other people’s stories (so don’t hesitate to contact her for an interview if you have an interesting story that you want to share with the Romania-insider.com readers). She dreams to visit Iceland one day and maybe get to see the Arctic Monkeys play live.  You can send her press releases or feedback on her stories by emailing irina.marica@romania-insider.com.

 

irina.popescu0
Submitted by irina.popescu0 on Thu, 01/14/2021 - 14:22
16 March 2021
RI +
All aboard! A short guide to Bucharest’s new train connection to the airport
Normal
Profile picture for user irina.popescu0
Irina Marica
Senior Editor

Irina holds a BA in Journalism and has been part of the Romania-Insider.com team since its early days in 2011. She likes to keep the Romania-insider.com readers informed every day. Irina reports on various topics, on a wide range of areas such as politics, social or entertainment. She also writes travel or leisure articles, as well as interviews. She splits her time between Sinaia, her hometown, and Bucharest. Being born and raised in a mountain town, Irina loves spending time in nature, but she also likes to read, write, listen to music, travel, teach her dog new tricks and listen to other people’s stories (so don’t hesitate to contact her for an interview if you have an interesting story that you want to share with the Romania-insider.com readers). She dreams to visit Iceland one day and maybe get to see the Arctic Monkeys play live.  You can send her press releases or feedback on her stories by emailing irina.marica@romania-insider.com.

 

irina.popescu0
Submitted by irina.popescu0 on Mon, 02/07/2022 - 12:07
Social

Bucharest mayor announces combined ticket for airport train, subway & overground public transport

07 February 2022
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Combined tickets for Bucharest’s airport train service, subway and overground public transport will be introduced on February 15, mayor Nicusor Dan announced. According to him, a one-day ticket will cost RON 20.

“Following the discussions between the Bucharest City Hall, the Ministry of Transport and Metrorex, we will have combined tickets and season tickets for the Gara de Nord - Otopeni train line, the subway and the overground public transport starting February 15,” the Bucharest mayor said in a Facebook post.

“It is a small step towards the metropolitan train concept, as part of the public transport in the Bucharest - Ilfov area,” he added.

According to mayor Dan, tourists arriving at Otopeni Airport will be able to buy a one-day ticket for RON 20 or a three-day ticket for RON 40, which will give them full access to the train connection to Bucharest’s Gara de Nord, the subway and the overground public transport.

At the same time, one-month, six-month or one-year season tickets will be available for residents of Bucharest or Ilfov county who commute daily to or from Mogosoaia and Otopeni (including Otopeni Airport employees).

The railway link between Bucharest’s Gara de Nord train station and Henri Coanda Airport (Otopeni Airport) became operational in December 2020.

irina.marica@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Facebook/CFR Calatori)

Read next

Profile picture for user irina.popescu0
Irina Marica
Senior Editor

Irina holds a BA in Journalism and has been part of the Romania-Insider.com team since its early days in 2011. She likes to keep the Romania-insider.com readers informed every day. Irina reports on various topics, on a wide range of areas such as politics, social or entertainment. She also writes travel or leisure articles, as well as interviews. She splits her time between Sinaia, her hometown, and Bucharest. Being born and raised in a mountain town, Irina loves spending time in nature, but she also likes to read, write, listen to music, travel, teach her dog new tricks and listen to other people’s stories (so don’t hesitate to contact her for an interview if you have an interesting story that you want to share with the Romania-insider.com readers). She dreams to visit Iceland one day and maybe get to see the Arctic Monkeys play live.  You can send her press releases or feedback on her stories by emailing irina.marica@romania-insider.com.

 

irina.popescu0
Submitted by irina.popescu0 on Thu, 01/14/2021 - 14:22
16 March 2021
RI +
All aboard! A short guide to Bucharest’s new train connection to the airport
Normal
 

facebooktwitterlinkedin

1

Romania Insider Free Newsletters

Subscribe now

Editor's picks