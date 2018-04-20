A quarter of Bucharest’s one million employees work in modern offices

The number of employees working in class A and B office buildings in Bucharest reached some 250,000 at the end of last year, while the total number of employees in Bucharest went over one million in January 2018, according to a report by real estate consultancy firm Cushman & Wakefield Echinox.

The number of employees in Bucharest grew by about 40,000 in the second half of last year, according to data from the National Statistics Institute (INS). About 10,000 of these new employees were recruited by companies that carry out their activity in modern office buildings.

By the end of this year, the number of employees in modern office buildings in Bucharest should reach 280,000, considering the office deliveries and the recruitment plans announced by big international companies.

