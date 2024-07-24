The first houses for stray cats, created through a participatory budgeting project, were installed by Bucharest's District 6 City Hall. In total, four houses were placed in the district.

Local residents say that the cats previously lived in the basements of a building.

A month ago, the local authority announced that ten such houses would be built based on a project proposed by citizens and funded with RON 200,000 (EUR 40,000) through the participatory budgeting program. Over 30 are scheduled to be installed. Homeowners associations requested them.

One cat house weighs 100kg, is large, and provides an alternative for winter.

"We care for cats that do not have a home. Mayor Ciprian Ciucu has adopted two street cats, Mira and Jimmy. The latter has been his office companion for a month. These souls deserve to be saved by us, and Jimmy, as we named him, is sociable and affectionate," the City Hall said, according to Digi24.

The houses are built by craftsmen from the Public Domain Administration of District 6.

Cat houses will be installed at Aleea Câmpul cu Flori 14, Aleea Istru 9, Strada Săndulești 11, Aleea Săndulești 3, Drumul Taberei 66, Drumul Taberei 20, Calea Crângași 48, Calea Crângași 21, Str. Poarta Sărutului 2, Calea Giulești 125, Calea Giulești 119, Splaiul Independenței 202H, Drumul Valea Doftanei 69, Str. Segarcea 1, Aleea Poiana Cernei 3, Bd. Timișoara 35, Bd. Timișoara 51, Str. Dezrobirii 18-38, Str. Dezrobirii 50, Str. Partizanilor 4, Str. Partizanilor 3, Str. Vintilă Mihăilescu 12, Str. Vintilă Mihăilescu 17, Str. Cernișoara, Str. Roșia Montană 6, Șos. Virtuții 10, Str. Aleea Băiuț 9A, Str. Brașov 17, Aleea Pașcani 7, and Bd. Iuliu Maniu 22, Str. Târgu Neamț 24.

(Photo source: Primaria Sector 6 on Facebook)