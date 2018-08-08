Bucharest’s District 3 City Hall wants to buy concrete elements factory

Bucharest’s District 3 City Hall wants to buy a concrete elements factory owned by local construction company Delta ACM ’93.

The local authorities are willing to pay EUR 5 million for this purchase, local Hotnews.ro reported. The factory would be used as a supplier of building materials for infrastructure projects the District 3 City Hall plans to develop.

According to the local authorities, it’s easier to buy an existing factory than to build a new one.

Delta ACM ’93 is one of the biggest contractors of infrastructure project funded from public funds. The company is controlled by local investors Florea Diaconu and Ione Pirpiliu. The company had a turnover of RON 254 million (EUR 55 million) in 2017, according to data from the Finance Ministry.

