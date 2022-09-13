Bucharest Days celebrated this weekend with live music, exhibitions

“Bucharest Days,” the event marking the 563rd anniversary of the Romanian capital, will take place this weekend, September 16-18. And the City Hall, through the ARCUB cultural center, has prepared several events for residents and tourists, from live music to exhibitions and community projects.

The “Bucharest Days” event will kick off on Friday, September 16, with the opening of the Bucharest Jazz Festival at Combinatul Fondului Plastic. This year’s edition, which is scheduled to end on September 18, is dedicated entirely to Romanian jazz. Details are available here.

Those passionate about history can visit the exhibition “From Vlad the Impaler to Brancusi - 5 centuries of history and culture in the Romanian space,” which is scheduled to open on Friday at ARCUB - Hanul Gabroveni. The exhibition features a wide selection of over 350 maps, old books, historical documents and rare images from the collections of Emilian Radu, many of which are on public display for the first time. It will await visitors until October 22. More details here.

Also, for a new weekend, the Open Streets event will once again turn Calea Victoriei in downtown Bucharest into a pedestrian area for urban walks and a series of outdoor recreational activities and artistic events. Find out more here.

Dambovita Delivery will also return with a new edition this weekend, between September 16-18. Organized by Nod Makerspace, the Cărturești Foundation and the Ivan Patzaichin Association - Mila 23, the project uncovers the Dambovita river as a green artery of Bucharest, transforming it into a vibrant public space where people can enjoy water, fauna, flora and community. Details here.

Meanwhile, the Odeon Theatre will host a special concert on Sunday, September 18. Called “Story from the old Bucharest,” the event invites the public to listen to famous tangos, foxtrots and swings, as well as classical and cafe-concert music. More details here.

