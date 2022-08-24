Zilele Clujului (Cluj Days) festival returns in October after two-year pause

Cluj-Napoca City Hall announced an open call for volunteers interested in joining the city's annual 4-day celebration, the tenth edition of Zilele Clujului, which will be held on October 6-9, 2022.

The festival brings together all Cluj residents and tourists for exciting and colorful activities, marking the first Zilele Clujului after a two-year pause in 2020 and 2021 due to the ongoing health crisis.

The last edition welcomed over 300,000 participants and 100 volunteers from September 27 to 30, 2019, carrying the theme "Hai la Sărbătoare! E Cluj-iversare" (Let's celebrate! It's Cluj-eversary).

Activities carried out during the festival include theatre, concerts, classical music evenings, sports and culinary activities, creative workshops, cooking classes, film screenings, street animation, exhibitions, and historical skits.

"Creative, dynamic, colorful, multicultural, connected, and inclusive, Zilele Clujului reflects the community to which it is dedicated. The anniversary edition - the 10th edition - of Cluj Days will be a celebration of the entire community, through a program outlined by all the social actors present in the cultural life of the city and not least by the city's citizens," the City Hall says in its announcement via Instagram.

The deadline for volunteers' registration ends on September 16, and it can be done online via the form on the City Hall's official website through this link.

The City Hall also invites citizens of all ages, NGOs, educational institutions, or cultural and social organizations to submit their ideas and project proposals until September 1, 2022, via e-mail at zileclujului@primariaclujnapoca.ro or through the Cluj-Napoca City Hall Registry at Strada Motilor no. 7.

"'Zilele Clujului' 2022 will mark a decade of experiences and emotions that reflect the evolution of the city. Having become a reference event for Cluj residents and tourists, Cluj Days is a celebration of the entire community," the organizers add.

Cluj-Napoca is the second-biggest city in Romania and the biggest in Transylvania. In recent years, the city has received international fame due to the large music and film festivals held here, namely Untold, Electric Castle and Transylvania International Film Festival (TIFF).

(Photo source: zileleclujului/Instagram)