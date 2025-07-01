Administration

Bucharest local authorities set to continue next phase of Liniei Park in District 6

01 July 2025

Bucharest’s District 6 City Hall recently unveiled images of the next phase of Liniei Park, described as the most successful urban regeneration project in Romania in the last 40 years, with an area of 9 hectares.

District 6 City Hall began the development works for Liniei Park in May 2022. It is located in Militari and was essentially built on the former railway line that served several factories, along with the adjacent land, spanning a length of 400 meters.

The works cost RON 15 million (EUR 3 million) and the park was presented as the largest one constructed in Bucharest since the 1989 Revolution, covering over 8 hectares.

Now, District 6 authorities presented plans for Phase III of Liniei Park, Lacul Morii Park (including the southern bank), Grozăvești Park, and the Park at the Serelor Militare (Ghencea). 

“Finally, we managed to start work on the park at Cora Lujerului. It took a very long time to obtain this former industrial land, which we will give back to the community in the form of a park. [...] The entire railway line will be transformed into a longitudinal park, because the residents of Militari effectively have no parks. It’s an extremely polluted area, the main gateway into Bucharest, and people have nowhere to go. Children stay with their parents or grandparents on the boulevard, and that’s not normal,” stated District 6 mayor Ciprian Ciucu at the start of the works.

The designated area covers 81,500 sqm, between Valea Cascadelor and Lujerului. “The land is currently full of garbage, weeds, and parked cars. We will completely transform it,” the official added in a post on Facebook.

At the moment, Liniei Park includes bicycle paths, basketball courts, a skatepark, a children’s playground, a dog area, a drydeck fountain, hammocks, and bean bag chairs. Additionally, trees, shrubs, and perennials were planted on a 5,000 sqm portion of the park’s area.

Phase III of Liniei Park will cost around RON 72 million (EUR 14,17 million), RON 7.5 million of which will come from an NGO, the mayor said.

(Photo source: Ciprian Ciucu on Facebook)

