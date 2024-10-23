Bucharest City Hall to sign protocol with railway company CFR for metropolitan train project

The City Hall of Bucharest will seal a protocol with state railway company CFR for the metropolitan train, mayor Nicușor Dan announced on Wednesday, October 23, after the General Council approved the project.

The City Hall, through the General Directorate of Investments, is preparing the project to set up an urban train on the northern half-ring railway, the mayor said.

The project includes the construction and fitting out of ten stations, as well as the rehabilitation and modernization of several intersections, road segments, and the Constanța bridge.

(Photo source: Facebook/Nicuşor Dan)