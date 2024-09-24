Transport

Bucharest’s Băneasa Airport to be closed in October for runway maintenance

24 September 2024

The "Aurel Vlaicu" Bucharest Băneasa International Airport will be closed for three weeks in October for intervention and maintenance works on the runway. The project is estimated at over EUR 2.12 million, and the contractor is SC Porr Construct SRL.

"Bucharest Airports National Company announces the start of intervention and maintenance works on the runway of "Aurel Vlaicu" Bucharest Băneasa International Airport, on the airport platform and the Alpha and Delta runways of AIBB AV," reads the official announcement quoted by News.ro.

The works cover a total area of ​​approximately 69,000 square meters and will be carried out between October 1 and 21. The same source said they will not affect regular passenger air traffic, as the air operators have scheduled the suspension of their activity at Băneasa Airport in September, with the closing of the summer season.

Helicopters of state institutions will be able to operate flights without restrictions.

irina.marica@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Inquam Photos/Octav Ganea)

