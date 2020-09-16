Profile picture for user irina.popescu0
Irina Marica
Senior Editor

Irina holds a BA in Journalism and has been part of the Romania-Insider.com team since its early days in 2011. She likes to keep the Romania-insider.com readers informed every day. Irina reports on various topics, on a wide range of areas such as politics, social or entertainment. She also writes travel or leisure articles, as well as interviews. She splits her time between Sinaia, her hometown, and Bucharest. Being born and raised in a mountain town, Irina loves spending time in nature, but she also likes to read, write, listen to music, travel, teach her dog new tricks and listen to other people’s stories (so don’t hesitate to contact her for an interview if you have an interesting story that you want to share with the Romania-insider.com readers). She dreams to visit Iceland one day and maybe get to see the Arctic Monkeys play live.  You can send her press releases or feedback on her stories by emailing [email protected]

 

irina.popescu0
Submitted by irina.popescu0 on Wed, 09/16/2020 - 10:17
Social
Bucharest’s railway link to the airport could be put into operation in December, transport minister says
16 September 2020
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Transport minister Lucian Bode believes that the new railway line connecting Bucharest’s largest train station Gara de Nord to the Henri Coanda International Airport in Otopeni will be put into operation on December 12, local Agerpres reported.

“The distance between Gara de Nord and Otopeni is 19.5 km. The railway line on the 8 km between Mogosoaia and Balotesti is modernized, we will have a double line. There is also that 3-km long segment that is being built from scratch,” Bode explained.

“We believe that, with the new train timetable from December 12, from Gara de Nord to Otopeni, or from Otopeni to Gara de Nord, we will cover the 19.5 km in 15-17 minutes,” the transport minister also said.

Railway infrastructure company CFR Infrastructura announced a few days ago that the railway link between Gara de Nord and Otopeni Airport is 97% completed. This railway connection was one of the requirements Bucharest had to meet to host EURO 2020 matches.

The project’s value is RON 398 mln (EUR 82.4 mln) and was mainly financed with EU funds. Arcada Company, Wiebe, and Alstom are the contractors for this project.

[email protected]

(Photo source: CFR Infrastructura Facebook page / photo by Oana Branzan)

Read next

Profile picture for user andreich
Andrei Chirileasa
Editor-in-Chief

Andrei studied finance at the Bucharest Academy of Economic Studies and started his journalism career in 2004 with Ziarul Financiar, the leading financial newspaper in Romania, where he worked for ten years, the last six of which as editor of the capital markets section. He joined the Romania-Insider.com team in 2014 as editor and became Editor-in-Chief in 2016. He currently oversees the daily content published on Romania-Insider.com and likes to stay up to date with everything relevant in business, politics, and life in Romania. Andrei lives with his family in the countryside in Northern Romania, where he built their own house. In his free time, he studies horticulture and tends to his family’s garden. He enjoys foraging in the woods and long walks on the hills and valleys around his village. Email him for story ideas and interviews at [email protected] 

 

andreich
Submitted by andreich on Fri, 09/11/2020 - 11:47
11 September 2020
Social
Bucharest’s railway connection to the airport, 97% completed
Normal
Profile picture for user irina.popescu0
Irina Marica
Senior Editor

Irina holds a BA in Journalism and has been part of the Romania-Insider.com team since its early days in 2011. She likes to keep the Romania-insider.com readers informed every day. Irina reports on various topics, on a wide range of areas such as politics, social or entertainment. She also writes travel or leisure articles, as well as interviews. She splits her time between Sinaia, her hometown, and Bucharest. Being born and raised in a mountain town, Irina loves spending time in nature, but she also likes to read, write, listen to music, travel, teach her dog new tricks and listen to other people’s stories (so don’t hesitate to contact her for an interview if you have an interesting story that you want to share with the Romania-insider.com readers). She dreams to visit Iceland one day and maybe get to see the Arctic Monkeys play live.  You can send her press releases or feedback on her stories by emailing [email protected]

 

irina.popescu0
Submitted by irina.popescu0 on Wed, 09/16/2020 - 10:17
Social
Bucharest’s railway link to the airport could be put into operation in December, transport minister says
16 September 2020
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Transport minister Lucian Bode believes that the new railway line connecting Bucharest’s largest train station Gara de Nord to the Henri Coanda International Airport in Otopeni will be put into operation on December 12, local Agerpres reported.

“The distance between Gara de Nord and Otopeni is 19.5 km. The railway line on the 8 km between Mogosoaia and Balotesti is modernized, we will have a double line. There is also that 3-km long segment that is being built from scratch,” Bode explained.

“We believe that, with the new train timetable from December 12, from Gara de Nord to Otopeni, or from Otopeni to Gara de Nord, we will cover the 19.5 km in 15-17 minutes,” the transport minister also said.

Railway infrastructure company CFR Infrastructura announced a few days ago that the railway link between Gara de Nord and Otopeni Airport is 97% completed. This railway connection was one of the requirements Bucharest had to meet to host EURO 2020 matches.

The project’s value is RON 398 mln (EUR 82.4 mln) and was mainly financed with EU funds. Arcada Company, Wiebe, and Alstom are the contractors for this project.

[email protected]

(Photo source: CFR Infrastructura Facebook page / photo by Oana Branzan)

Read next

Profile picture for user andreich
Andrei Chirileasa
Editor-in-Chief

Andrei studied finance at the Bucharest Academy of Economic Studies and started his journalism career in 2004 with Ziarul Financiar, the leading financial newspaper in Romania, where he worked for ten years, the last six of which as editor of the capital markets section. He joined the Romania-Insider.com team in 2014 as editor and became Editor-in-Chief in 2016. He currently oversees the daily content published on Romania-Insider.com and likes to stay up to date with everything relevant in business, politics, and life in Romania. Andrei lives with his family in the countryside in Northern Romania, where he built their own house. In his free time, he studies horticulture and tends to his family’s garden. He enjoys foraging in the woods and long walks on the hills and valleys around his village. Email him for story ideas and interviews at [email protected] 

 

andreich
Submitted by andreich on Fri, 09/11/2020 - 11:47
11 September 2020
Social
Bucharest’s railway connection to the airport, 97% completed
Normal
 
1

Romania Insider Free Newsletter

Take your pick

Trending content