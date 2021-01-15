Profile picture for user andreich
Andrei Chirileasa
Editor-in-Chief

Andrei studied finance at the Bucharest Academy of Economic Studies and started his journalism career in 2004 with Ziarul Financiar, the leading financial newspaper in Romania, where he worked for ten years, the last six of which as editor of the capital markets section. He joined the Romania-Insider.com team in 2014 as editor and became Editor-in-Chief in 2016. He currently oversees the daily content published on Romania-Insider.com and likes to stay up to date with everything relevant in business, politics, and life in Romania. Andrei lives with his family in the countryside in Northern Romania, where he built their own house. In his free time, he studies horticulture and tends to his family’s garden. He enjoys foraging in the woods and long walks on the hills and valleys around his village. Email him for story ideas and interviews at [email protected] 

 

andreich
Submitted by andreich on Fri, 01/15/2021 - 08:05
Business

Bucharest Airport spends EUR 48 mln on land for new terminal

15 January 2021
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

The Bucharest Airports Company, which operates Romania's biggest airport - Henri Coanda in Otopeni, announced on Thursday that the expropriations for the new terminal approach completion, as the last details before the payment of compensations to the landowners are being addressed.

The company will pay total compensations worth RON 236 million (EUR 48 mln) to almost 1,000 landowners affected by the expropriations, News.ro reported.

The new passenger terminal at the Henri Coanda International Airport is part of a large development project that will also include a platform, moving walkways, access roads, parking lots, and buildings. The total investment is estimated at over EUR 1 billion.

The airport, which serves Romania's capital Bucharest, currently has a single terminal consisting of several buildings. The new project will constitute the airport's second terminal and will be developed a few hundred meters from the current terminal. The project is scheduled for completion in five years.

In related news, traffic on the Henri Coanda International Airport in Otopeni dropped by 70% in 2020 compared to the previous year, to 4.4 million passengers. The drop was caused by the COVID-19 pandemic and the travel restrictions, which strongly impacted the tourism industry.

Most of the traffic in 2020 was recorded in the first two months of the year before the pandemic started. In April, during the full lockdown, only 20,000 passengers transited the airport, according to data from the Bucharest Airports Company quoted by Ziarul Financiar.

[email protected]

(Photo source: Ukrphoto/Dreamstime.com)

Read next

Profile picture for user andreich
Andrei Chirileasa
Editor-in-Chief

Andrei studied finance at the Bucharest Academy of Economic Studies and started his journalism career in 2004 with Ziarul Financiar, the leading financial newspaper in Romania, where he worked for ten years, the last six of which as editor of the capital markets section. He joined the Romania-Insider.com team in 2014 as editor and became Editor-in-Chief in 2016. He currently oversees the daily content published on Romania-Insider.com and likes to stay up to date with everything relevant in business, politics, and life in Romania. Andrei lives with his family in the countryside in Northern Romania, where he built their own house. In his free time, he studies horticulture and tends to his family’s garden. He enjoys foraging in the woods and long walks on the hills and valleys around his village. Email him for story ideas and interviews at [email protected] 

 

andreich
Submitted by andreich on Wed, 11/25/2020 - 09:08
25 November 2020
Business
Maramures Airport in northwestern Romania builds new EUR 60 mln terminal
Normal
Profile picture for user andreich
Andrei Chirileasa
Editor-in-Chief

Andrei studied finance at the Bucharest Academy of Economic Studies and started his journalism career in 2004 with Ziarul Financiar, the leading financial newspaper in Romania, where he worked for ten years, the last six of which as editor of the capital markets section. He joined the Romania-Insider.com team in 2014 as editor and became Editor-in-Chief in 2016. He currently oversees the daily content published on Romania-Insider.com and likes to stay up to date with everything relevant in business, politics, and life in Romania. Andrei lives with his family in the countryside in Northern Romania, where he built their own house. In his free time, he studies horticulture and tends to his family’s garden. He enjoys foraging in the woods and long walks on the hills and valleys around his village. Email him for story ideas and interviews at [email protected] 

 

andreich
Submitted by andreich on Fri, 01/15/2021 - 08:05
Business

Bucharest Airport spends EUR 48 mln on land for new terminal

15 January 2021
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

The Bucharest Airports Company, which operates Romania's biggest airport - Henri Coanda in Otopeni, announced on Thursday that the expropriations for the new terminal approach completion, as the last details before the payment of compensations to the landowners are being addressed.

The company will pay total compensations worth RON 236 million (EUR 48 mln) to almost 1,000 landowners affected by the expropriations, News.ro reported.

The new passenger terminal at the Henri Coanda International Airport is part of a large development project that will also include a platform, moving walkways, access roads, parking lots, and buildings. The total investment is estimated at over EUR 1 billion.

The airport, which serves Romania's capital Bucharest, currently has a single terminal consisting of several buildings. The new project will constitute the airport's second terminal and will be developed a few hundred meters from the current terminal. The project is scheduled for completion in five years.

In related news, traffic on the Henri Coanda International Airport in Otopeni dropped by 70% in 2020 compared to the previous year, to 4.4 million passengers. The drop was caused by the COVID-19 pandemic and the travel restrictions, which strongly impacted the tourism industry.

Most of the traffic in 2020 was recorded in the first two months of the year before the pandemic started. In April, during the full lockdown, only 20,000 passengers transited the airport, according to data from the Bucharest Airports Company quoted by Ziarul Financiar.

[email protected]

(Photo source: Ukrphoto/Dreamstime.com)

Read next

Profile picture for user andreich
Andrei Chirileasa
Editor-in-Chief

Andrei studied finance at the Bucharest Academy of Economic Studies and started his journalism career in 2004 with Ziarul Financiar, the leading financial newspaper in Romania, where he worked for ten years, the last six of which as editor of the capital markets section. He joined the Romania-Insider.com team in 2014 as editor and became Editor-in-Chief in 2016. He currently oversees the daily content published on Romania-Insider.com and likes to stay up to date with everything relevant in business, politics, and life in Romania. Andrei lives with his family in the countryside in Northern Romania, where he built their own house. In his free time, he studies horticulture and tends to his family’s garden. He enjoys foraging in the woods and long walks on the hills and valleys around his village. Email him for story ideas and interviews at [email protected] 

 

andreich
Submitted by andreich on Wed, 11/25/2020 - 09:08
25 November 2020
Business
Maramures Airport in northwestern Romania builds new EUR 60 mln terminal
Normal
 

Romania Insider Free Newsletters

Subscribe now

Trending content

14 January 2021
Business
Renault unveils new logo for Romanian car brand Dacia and new compact SUV concept - Dacia Bigster
15 January 2021
Travel
Winter special: Where to go skiing in Romania during the pandemic
15 January 2021
Travel
Flights connecting Romania and Europe: New routes announced for 2021
08 January 2021
Profiles & Interviews
Expat in Romania - Janine Holenstein (Swiss): Romania brought diversity, ingenuity, new friends to my life
06 January 2021
Events
Romania calendar: Top events to look forward to in 2021 - music, sports & more
05 January 2021
Capital markets
Two Romanian companies managed to double investors' money in a challenging year for the local stock market
04 January 2021
Social
Romanian public television’s New Year’s Eve special sparks scandal
30 December 2020
Business
Romania's new Government announces first economic measures