British runner adds Romania to his '30 marathons in 30 days in 30 countries' challenge ro raise funds for rare disease

21 October 2024

British runner Michael Humpherys, currently on a mission to run 30 marathons in 30 days in 30 different countries, ran in the city of Oradea, western Romania, this past weekend.

Humphreys, 33, who works as a personal trainer, started the seemingly impossible challenge to raise awareness of motor neurone disease (MND) and gather funds to support a friend diagnosed with the condition and help find a cure.

His mission was also featured in a BBC article, which details how Michael lost a friend to MND and now has another friend with the same condition. MND currently has no cure.

Mike Humphreys, who says he has never done back-to-back marathons and is running solo and traveling using a van, plans to finish on November 2 in Hull, the United Kingdom.

"I'll be crawling these marathons if I have to. There's no stopping me. I'll be doing every single one, that's for sure," he told the BBC.

He already completed marathons in cities across Europe like Barcelona, Andorra, Cannes, Monaco, Pisa, the Vatican, San Marino, and others.

Last week, an administrative delay kept Humphreys from running a marathon in Timisoara - and so he had to run in Budapest instead. After receiving the correct paperwork for his van, the undeterred runner arrived in Oradea to do the same, his 15th marathon in 15 days. He ran for 42.6 km in 6 hours and 20 minutes.

The following day, Mike Humphreys was in Košice, Slovakia, running another marathon.

Details about his fundraising campaign are available here.

radu@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Facebook/Mike Humphreys)

