Five Films for Freedom: LGBTQIA+ short films available online for audiences in Romania

Five Films For Freedom (FFFF), the British Council's global LGBTQIA+ short film program, returns with five new stories available free to Romanian audiences via the institution’s digital platforms until 29 March.

Now in its 12th year, Five Films For Freedom, delivered in partnership with BFI Flare: London LGBTQIA+ Film Festival, includes shorts from filmmakers in the UK, Mexico, Brazil, Vietnam, and France.

“At a moment when LGBTQIA+ rights and visibility are being challenged in many places, we're asking people everywhere to watch, share, and talk about these films. In places where queer lives are being pushed out of public view, every stream is a small act of visibility,” Briony Hanson, Director of Film at the British Council, said.

In Romania, the short films featured in this year’s edition will also be presented at a screening on March 25 at Cinema Studio in Timișoara, with free admission.

This year’s five films, available here, are Katie Lambert’s I Hate Helen, Amy Adler’s Rag Dolls, Laurie Bisceglia’s Room 206, Edward Nguyen’s Sweat (Mô Hôi), and Monica Palazzo & Joana Galvão’s Theo.

Launched in 2014 by the British Council and the British Film Institute, Five Films For Freedom aims “to amplify LGBTQIA+ voices and advocate for love as a human right.”

(Photo: still from I Hate Helen, courtesy of British Council)

simona@romania-insider.com