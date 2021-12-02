Wild Carpathia producer Charlie Ottley releases documentary about Danube Delta

Wild Danube, a recent documentary by journalist and producer Charlie Ottley, looks at the wildlife of the Danube Delta and the stories of the people living in the area.

The 45-minute documentary was released on December 1, on Romania’s National Day, and aired on Digi24.

The movie invites viewers to “a unique journey from the depths of winter to the sweltering heat of summer" to explore “this enchanted and endangered water world and meet the people who live and work here, and those fighting to protect it.” It looks at the nature but also the traditions and the life of the locals, aiming to highlight the area’s uniqueness and the need to protect it.

During the time spent in the Delta, the crew stopped in places such as Jurilovca, Sarichioi, Sfântu Gheorghe, Sulina, Crişan, Mila 23, Caraorman, Letea, Sfiştofca and Enisala.

Wild Danube is dedicated to Ivan Patzaichin, the Olympic champion who passed away in early September and who is featured in the documentary.

Ottley previously produced Wild Carpathia and Flavors of Romania, among other productions promoting regions or cities in the country.

