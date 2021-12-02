Profile picture for user sfodor
Simona Fodor
Senior Editor

Simona joined the Romania Insider team in 2015, first working on our travel guide in English and, later, writing features and interviews for Romania-insider.com. She holds a BA in Romanian and English and an MA in American Studies from the University of Bucharest and started her journalism career in 2003.  Simona divides her time between her hometown Ploiești and Bucharest. While in Ploiești, she enjoys spending time with her family and taking long walks with the family dog. Going through an ever-expanding reading list and traveling, now replaced by travel literature and documentaries, are some of her favorite activities. You can get in touch with her for stories about arts, culture, and travel: simona@romania-insider.com 

 

sfodor
Submitted by sfodor on Thu, 12/02/2021 - 11:00
Culture

Wild Carpathia producer Charlie Ottley releases documentary about Danube Delta

02 December 2021
Wild Danube, a recent documentary by journalist and producer Charlie Ottley, looks at the wildlife of the Danube Delta and the stories of the people living in the area.

The 45-minute documentary was released on December 1, on Romania’s National Day, and aired on Digi24. 

The movie invites viewers to “a unique journey from the depths of winter to the sweltering heat of summer" to explore “this enchanted and endangered water world and meet the people who live and work here, and those fighting to protect it.” It looks at the nature but also the traditions and the life of the locals, aiming to highlight the area’s uniqueness and the need to protect it.

During the time spent in the Delta, the crew stopped in places such as Jurilovca, Sarichioi, Sfântu Gheorghe, Sulina, Crişan, Mila 23, Caraorman, Letea, Sfiştofca and Enisala.   

Wild Danube is dedicated to Ivan Patzaichin, the Olympic champion who passed away in early September and who is featured in the documentary.

Ottley previously produced Wild Carpathia and Flavors of Romania, among other productions promoting regions or cities in the country.

Winter is coming for Wild Carpathia: the producers' plan for the Romania series finale

Nine-episode travel series Flavours of Romania now available on Netflix

(Photo: Fotografescu/ Dreamstime)

simona@romania-insider.com

Normal
1

