Profile picture for user sfodor
Simona Fodor
Senior Editor

Simona joined the Romania Insider team in 2015, first working on our travel guide in English and, later, writing features and interviews for Romania-insider.com. She holds a BA in Romanian and English and an MA in American Studies from the University of Bucharest and started her journalism career in 2003.  Simona divides her time between her hometown Ploiești and Bucharest. While in Ploiești, she enjoys spending time with her family and taking long walks with the family dog. Going through an ever-expanding reading list and traveling, now replaced by travel literature and documentaries, are some of her favorite activities. You can get in touch with her for stories about arts, culture, and travel: [email protected] 

 

sfodor
Submitted by sfodor on Tue, 09/15/2020 - 13:27
People
Central Romania: Producer of Wild Carpathia series becomes honorary citizen of Braşov
15 September 2020
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

British journalist Charlie Ottley, known for his work on the Wild Carpathia series, was awarded the title of honorary citizen of Brașov.

He was awarded for his “involvement in promoting Brașov and Romania to the world,” Brașov mayor George Scripcaru said.

Attending the ceremony on September 11, Andrew Noble, UK’s ambassador to Romania, called Ottley “one of the best, one of those who love Romania and Brașov very much, and I share these feelings too.”

“I think it is very important for people, from outside Romania, to find out how beautiful, how interesting, how much potential this city has and what economic connections Brașov has with other countries in the world, especially with Great Britain,” Noble said.

In addition to the Wild Carpathia and Flavours of Romania series, Ottley recently worked on a promotional video showcasing Braşov and the surrounding areas. It aired on local television stations and BBC World.

(Photo: Brasovcity.ro)

[email protected]

Read next

Profile picture for user corina.chirileasa
Corina Chirileasa
Co-Founder & Managing Partner

Corina holds a BA in Journalism and started as a business journalist back in 2005. She became an entrepreneur in 2010, when she launched Romania-Insider.com with a desire to offer readers balanced, quality content in English dedicated to Romania. Currently based in a village in Northern Romania, Corina oversees the media company’s projects and activities together with her co-founder, always with a focus on abiding by ethical standards in content and in business. She is one of the company’s three shareholders and also acts as a community manager. She enjoys life in the countryside, photography, gardening, reading, studying psychology and spending time with her family and their seven dogs. Get in touch with her if you want to discuss media development ideas and content proposals: [email protected]

 

corina.chirileasa
Submitted by corina.chirileasa on Wed, 10/24/2018 - 19:05
24 October 2018
Daily News
Winter is coming for Wild Carpathia: the producers' plan for the Romania series finale
Normal
Profile picture for user sfodor
Simona Fodor
Senior Editor

Simona joined the Romania Insider team in 2015, first working on our travel guide in English and, later, writing features and interviews for Romania-insider.com. She holds a BA in Romanian and English and an MA in American Studies from the University of Bucharest and started her journalism career in 2003.  Simona divides her time between her hometown Ploiești and Bucharest. While in Ploiești, she enjoys spending time with her family and taking long walks with the family dog. Going through an ever-expanding reading list and traveling, now replaced by travel literature and documentaries, are some of her favorite activities. You can get in touch with her for stories about arts, culture, and travel: [email protected]sider.com 

 

sfodor
Submitted by sfodor on Tue, 09/15/2020 - 13:27
People
Central Romania: Producer of Wild Carpathia series becomes honorary citizen of Braşov
15 September 2020
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

British journalist Charlie Ottley, known for his work on the Wild Carpathia series, was awarded the title of honorary citizen of Brașov.

He was awarded for his “involvement in promoting Brașov and Romania to the world,” Brașov mayor George Scripcaru said.

Attending the ceremony on September 11, Andrew Noble, UK’s ambassador to Romania, called Ottley “one of the best, one of those who love Romania and Brașov very much, and I share these feelings too.”

“I think it is very important for people, from outside Romania, to find out how beautiful, how interesting, how much potential this city has and what economic connections Brașov has with other countries in the world, especially with Great Britain,” Noble said.

In addition to the Wild Carpathia and Flavours of Romania series, Ottley recently worked on a promotional video showcasing Braşov and the surrounding areas. It aired on local television stations and BBC World.

(Photo: Brasovcity.ro)

[email protected]

Read next

Profile picture for user corina.chirileasa
Corina Chirileasa
Co-Founder & Managing Partner

Corina holds a BA in Journalism and started as a business journalist back in 2005. She became an entrepreneur in 2010, when she launched Romania-Insider.com with a desire to offer readers balanced, quality content in English dedicated to Romania. Currently based in a village in Northern Romania, Corina oversees the media company’s projects and activities together with her co-founder, always with a focus on abiding by ethical standards in content and in business. She is one of the company’s three shareholders and also acts as a community manager. She enjoys life in the countryside, photography, gardening, reading, studying psychology and spending time with her family and their seven dogs. Get in touch with her if you want to discuss media development ideas and content proposals: [email protected]

 

corina.chirileasa
Submitted by corina.chirileasa on Wed, 10/24/2018 - 19:05
24 October 2018
Daily News
Winter is coming for Wild Carpathia: the producers' plan for the Romania series finale
Normal
 
1

Romania Insider Free Newsletter

Take your pick

Trending content