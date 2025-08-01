Bringo launches Bringo YOU – the loyalty program that rewards shopping routines with extra benefits, no sign-up or additional costs required

News from Companies

Bringo, the first personal shopper-based rapid grocery delivery service in Romania, handling over 4,000 daily orders in more than 35 cities, launches a loyalty program that turns shopping into a continuous reward experience.

"Beyond functional benefits like discounts, free delivery, or double refunds for SGR packaging collected right at your doorstep, Bringo YOU offers a series of perks that help customers enjoy more of the time they save when ordering through Bringo. These include free delivery offers, SGR packaging pick-up through Carrefour, as well as discounts on experiences, audiobooks, museum tickets, or even medical services", says Florina Dobre, CEO of Bringo.

Bringo YOU brings lifestyle-based benefits, with no sign-up or recurring fees.

Structured into four tiers, Bronze, Silver, Gold, and Platinum, the Bringo YOU loyalty program offers users direct advantages such as free delivery, double the SGR packaging refund when collected with Carrefour orders, discounts, access to exclusive products and experiences, or even the option to redirect part of the benefits to social causes.

Partnerships with local brands such as Voxa, Regina Maria, Complice.ro, and Museum of Senses further enhance the experience, adding benefits tailored to shopping habits — from practical items and gifts to editorial content and unique experiential activities.

Bringo YOU continues a service already centered on efficiency and personalization

With over 1.6 million orders delivered annually and an extensive personal shopper network across more than 35 Romanian cities, Bringo has cemented its role in the daily lives of those who want their groceries delivered quickly, easily, and with attention to detail.

Platform data confirms that users shop smart, keeping an eye on prices, basket content, and budget optimization: 4 out of 5 orders include promotional products, and nearly half contain organic or sugar-free items. More than 80% of orders include groceries and fresh products such as vegetables, fruits, or locally sourced greens.

The first two months of the loyalty program show consistent and organic activation of benefits: free delivery and SGR return features are among the most accessed, with a usage rate above 80%.

Nearly 20% of customers are already in Silver, Gold, or Platinum tiers

Bringo YOU is now available to all active Bringo users and works automatically, without any additional effort. It’s a mechanism that capitalizes on the shopping routine, making it more efficient and rewarding by giving back tangible benefits for the time and trust invested in each order.

In the first two months, nearly 1 in 5 active users have already reached one of the program’s higher tiers.

"We’ve already allocated over 300,000 benefits to the loyalty program, and we’re expanding them through new partnerships. We want to enhance the experience for customers who have integrated Bringo into their lifestyle and can enjoy not just more time for what matters most to them, but also extra perks that come at no extra effort. For instance, we offer dedicated benefits such as double SGR deposit returns for Gold and Platinum users, with support from Carrefour, our main partner", explains Florina Dobre.

About BRINGO

Bringo is an online shopping app available in over 35 Romanian cities and the national leader in the eGroceries segment. The platform offers access to over 90,000 products from more than 200 partner stores, with multiple delivery options and a unique Personal Shopper service.

Bringo ensures a personalized and efficient shopping experience, with access to the same prices and special offers as in physical stores, SGR packaging pickup directly from the customer’s doorstep, and a range of extra benefits for loyal users.

*This is a Press release.