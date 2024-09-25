BRINGO exceeds 1 million orders delivered in 2024

News from Companies

Bringo LifeINDEX:

Water, bananas, and cucumbers are the most ordered products

Largest order in 2024: 9,000 RON

Average shopping basket value: 285 RON

Friday and Saturday are the most active days

BRINGO, the first rapid grocery delivery service through personal shoppers in Romania, surpasses the threshold of 1 million orders delivered in 2024, solidifying its position as the leader in the ultra-fast delivery segment of groceries and immediate necessities. With sales valued at nearly 500 million RON and a turnover exceeding 60 million RON in 2023, Bringo anticipates similar performance in 2024, focusing on retaining existing customers and continuously expanding its partner network and offerings.

Launched eight years ago as a local delivery service in Bucharest, Bringo has rapidly expanded both regionally and through diversifying its partnerships with retailers. Currently, Bringo operates in 37 cities across Romania, has 180 partners, and a fleet of over 1,100 personal shoppers who deliver, on average, more than 4,000 orders daily.

“Currently, we cover 18 product categories, including Pharma, Pet Shop, Florists, Stationery, and Electronics. We handle an average of 4,000 to 4,500 orders daily, with peaks on busy days. Of course, there are atypical periods, such as September, when Back to School brings a daily peak of up to 7,000 orders. About half of these are delivered in Bucharest, while the rest are spread across the country, with large urban centers generating the most orders,” states Florina Dobre, CEO of Bringo.

Top 5 favorite products. 25 tons of bananas ordered

According to Bringo LifeINDEX, the analysis of consumer preferences in 2024 shows that the most ordered products are water (still and sparkling), bananas, and cucumbers, followed by parsley and onions. In terms of categories, the most popular include fresh foods, household products, and pharmaceuticals.

Bucharest, Iași, and Cluj are the most active cities. Friday and Saturday are the most popular days. The average shopping basket is 285 RON.

In the first 9 months of the year, most orders were placed from Bucharest, followed by Iași, Cluj, Brașov, and Constanța, according to Bringo LifeINDEX.

Nationally, the average order value was around 285 RON, slightly higher on Fridays and Saturdays when the national average order value is around 300 RON, while on Mondays and Tuesdays it is around 272 RON.

The largest order placed this year came from Cluj, with a value of 9,000 RON. The busiest delivery days are Friday and Saturday, both in Bucharest and across the rest of the country.

Amid increasing competition, BRINGO is focusing on customer loyalty through the human component of interaction, increasing the average number of orders per user, and maintaining an average delivery time of 86 minutes.

“We remain a personal shopping service, emphasizing the human component of interaction. Each order is fulfilled by a personal shopper who selects the products with the same care the customer would, thus providing a personalized shopping experience. We continue to invest constantly in improving the user experience, both by optimizing the platform and expanding our services. We aim to become a strategic partner for retailers who want to adopt an omnichannel approach, offering an additional sales channel tailored to the needs of modern consumers,” adds Florina Dobre.

BRINGO LifeINDEX is an indicator that analyzes users' consumption habits, providing a clear view of trends and preferences in everyday purchases. By continuously monitoring and evaluating shopping behaviors, Bringo LifeINDEX allows for the identification of changes in consumption and preferences for products and services. Analyzing over 4,000 daily orders nationwide, BRINGO LifeINDEX emerges as a relevant tool for mapping the market, capturing real-time consumption dynamics, and offering important insights into the shopping habits of Romanians.

Bringo is an online shopping app available in 37 cities across Romania and a national leader in the eGroceries segment. The platform offers access to over 350,000 products from over 200 partner stores, with multiple delivery options and the unique Personal Shopper service, ensuring a personalized, efficient, and stress-free shopping experience.

Bringo also operates internationally in Morocco and Belgium through Bringo International.

*This is a Press release.