Statue of 19th century Romanian PM set up in downtown Bucharest

A monument dedicated to Ion C. Brătianu, a prime minister of the country during the 19th century, was recently unveiled in Bucharest’s University Square.

The monument is a replica of a 1903 one dedicated to the statesman. Then, architect Petre Antonescu designed the project and French sculptor Ernest Henri Dubois was in charge with the work, following an international contest organized in 1900. The monument was inaugurated in 1903, at the intersection of the Colței boulevard, today’s I. C. Brătianu boulevard, and Carol I boulevard, marking 12 years since the death of the politician.

In 1948, the monument was dismantled by the communist regime and the bronze statues were melted.

Now, sculptor Ionel Stoicescu reproduced the work and the authorities placed it at its historical site, in the University Square. The 14-meter tall monument, which weighs 160 tons, was financed by the Bucharest City Hall, Evenimentul Zilei reported.

Ion Constantin Brătianu was one of the major political figures of 19th-century Romania. He was the younger brother of Dimitrie, and the father of Ionel, Dinu, and Vintilă Brătianu. After taking part in the 1848 revolution in Wallachia (Țara Românească), Brătianu was among the founders the National Liberal Party (PNL) in 1875. He served as prime minister between July 1876 and April 1881, and June 1881 and March 1888. He led the Government during the 1877 Independence War and the establishment of the Romanian Kingdom in 1881. While he was a PM, the National Bank was established, and other measures aimed at modernizing the Romanian state were passed.

The monument dedicated to him was supposed to be inaugurated with a public ceremony last Thursday, October 10, the same day that a no-confidence motion led to the ousting of the cabinet of Viorica Dăncilă, Digi24.ro reported. The ceremony ended up not being held.

