Former textile plant in central Romania city converted into hospital

Sf. Constantin Hospital has opened in Brașov, a city in central Romania, on the premises of the former Pantex textile plant.

The conversion, which lasted four years, required a EUR 23 million investment, Digi24.ro reported. The hospital, which spreads on a 12,000 sqm surface, has 150 beds and 8 operating rooms, and transplants can be performed in two of them.

The project of the conversion was undertaken by local entrepreneur Mihai Miron, Bizbrasov.ro reported. In 2011, he turned another plant into the first building of the Sf. Constantin hospital, also in Brașov.

“We want to develop here a sports trauma center, a mountain trauma center, for both the summer and the ski period,” Bogdan Moldovan, the head of the General Surgery Department, told Digi24.ro.

The first surgery in the new hospital was performed two months before its official inauguration.

(Photo: Spitalul Sf. Constantin Facebook Page)

