Ro Insider
Submitted by roinsider on Tue, 09/24/2019 - 15:13
Social
Former textile plant in central Romania city converted into hospital
24 September 2019
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Sf. Constantin Hospital has opened in Brașov, a city in central Romania, on the premises of the former Pantex textile plant.

The conversion, which lasted four years, required a EUR 23 million investment, Digi24.ro reported. The hospital, which spreads on a 12,000 sqm surface, has 150 beds and 8 operating rooms, and transplants can be performed in two of them. 

The project of the conversion was undertaken by local entrepreneur Mihai Miron, Bizbrasov.ro reported. In 2011, he turned another plant into the first building of the Sf. Constantin hospital, also in Brașov.

“We want to develop here a sports trauma center, a mountain trauma center, for both the summer and the ski period,” Bogdan Moldovan, the head of the General Surgery Department, told Digi24.ro.

The first surgery in the new hospital was performed two months before its official inauguration.

(Photo: Spitalul Sf. Constantin Facebook Page)

[email protected] 

Read next
Comments
Normal
Ro Insider
Submitted by roinsider on Tue, 09/24/2019 - 15:13
Social
Former textile plant in central Romania city converted into hospital
24 September 2019
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Sf. Constantin Hospital has opened in Brașov, a city in central Romania, on the premises of the former Pantex textile plant.

The conversion, which lasted four years, required a EUR 23 million investment, Digi24.ro reported. The hospital, which spreads on a 12,000 sqm surface, has 150 beds and 8 operating rooms, and transplants can be performed in two of them. 

The project of the conversion was undertaken by local entrepreneur Mihai Miron, Bizbrasov.ro reported. In 2011, he turned another plant into the first building of the Sf. Constantin hospital, also in Brașov.

“We want to develop here a sports trauma center, a mountain trauma center, for both the summer and the ski period,” Bogdan Moldovan, the head of the General Surgery Department, told Digi24.ro.

The first surgery in the new hospital was performed two months before its official inauguration.

(Photo: Spitalul Sf. Constantin Facebook Page)

[email protected] 

Read next
Comments
Normal

Romania Insider Free Newsletter

Subscribe now

Trending content

25 September 2019
Business
Online sales reach 25% of Ikea’s business in Romania, the highest share at group level
24 September 2019
Politics
It’s official: A Romanian will be the first EU Chief Prosecutor
24 September 2019
Politics
Romania plans to spend EUR 2.5 bln to rebuild military base at NATO standards
24 September 2019
Social
Famous Romanian singer Alexandra Stan speaks about abuse from former manager
23 September 2019
Social
Update: Dutch citizen, main suspect for the murder of 11-year-old girl in Romania, reportedly kills himself
23 September 2019
Business
Romanian developer invests EUR 100 mln in two office buildings in downtown Bucharest
20 September 2019
Politics
Court rules former Romanian president collaborated with the Communist secret police
20 September 2019
Entertainment
Watch: Top foreign music videos shot in Romania

Get in Touch with Us

Pick your newsletters!

Want to be up to speed with what's happening in Romania? Sign up for the free newsletters of your choice.

Subscribe
Close
40